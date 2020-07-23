 Skip to content
(TMZ)   George Floyd killer out on bail. Surely this will calm things down   (tmz.com) divider line
54
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who paid for it?
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
George Floyd killer out on bail.

He was safer in jail.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So he's out, walking the streets, where just anyone can...see him?

The unfortunate part of this situation here is that as a country we're not civilized enough to give him real justice and yet too civilized to give him street justice.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I for one am outraged that the system is working as it always has!
They should hang him and THEN have a trial!!!!!
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: I for one am outraged that the system is working as it always has!
They should hang him and THEN have a trial!!!!!


Can you imagine if they bailed a cop killing blm supporter?

I'm for sure process, but it must be applied equally. That's what this is all about.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where are the vigilantes when you most need them?
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: SpectroBoy: I for one am outraged that the system is working as it always has!
They should hang him and THEN have a trial!!!!!

Can you imagine if they bailed a cop killing blm supporter?

I'm for sure process, but it must be applied equally. That's what this is all about.


And the larger point is that the system isn't working. The system has been broken for a long, long time.

Unless Spectro here is saying that in his opinion a white cop murdering a Black man and getting essentially a handjob from the criminal justice system means the system is working. Might need some clarification there.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Who paid for it?


Trump or Trump fans probably, to cause riots and Trump can come out and say "Only I can save you! LAW AND ORDER!"
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Xai: SpectroBoy: I for one am outraged that the system is working as it always has!
They should hang him and THEN have a trial!!!!!

Can you imagine if they bailed a cop killing blm supporter?

I'm for sure process, but it must be applied equally. That's what this is all about.

And the larger point is that the system isn't working. The system has been broken for a long, long time.

Unless Spectro here is saying that in his opinion a white cop murdering a Black man and getting essentially a handjob from the criminal justice system means the system is working. Might need some clarification there.


He's been charged with MURDER and us just out on a bond backed by a bail bond agent. Due process means you don't go to jail until after your trial.

I am not saying I like it, but if they held a BLM protestor without bail you guys would be screaming bloody murder.

Now, if while he is out on bail, something were to HAPPEN to him, I would not shed a tear.
 
ModernLuddite [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Who paid for it?


A-Afordable Bail Bonds
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: SpectroBoy: I for one am outraged that the system is working as it always has!
They should hang him and THEN have a trial!!!!!

Can you imagine if they bailed a cop killing blm supporter?

I'm for sure process, but it must be applied equally. That's what this is all about.


For fascist bootlickers, equality might as well be genocide.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Who paid for it?


The article lists a bail bond agent.

Not sure who put up the seed money. Possibly the union?
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Who paid for it?


Seriously, what cop has $100,000 laying around to pay for a bail bond?  I think they usually want 10%.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet this guy is going to get a lot of rest and relaxation while he's out.

He must have put up his house for collateral.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: Can you imagine if they bailed a cop killing blm supporter?


Even cop killers usually get a bail opportunity unless they are a flight risk or other special circumstance.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheGreatGazoo: cretinbob: Who paid for it?

Seriously, what cop has $100,000 laying around to pay for a bail bond?  I think they usually want 10%.


Home equity loan.
Union money.
Family scrounging.

Happens all the time.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Xai: Can you imagine if they bailed a cop killing blm supporter?

Even cop killers usually get a bail opportunity unless they are a flight risk or other special circumstance.


Cop killers usually get turned into a red paste and then torched by the cops.
 
mrspeacock
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: I bet this guy is going to get a lot of rest and relaxation while he's out.

He must have put up his house for collateral.


I figured it was a gofundme.  Because, you know, he was just doing his job.  Poor guy.

/I feel yucky even kidding about thinking this way.
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I forget, if you are for due process you are a rapist, but if you are against it you are a racist, or is is the other way around? I forget. I know you are supposed to be for it sometimes and be for lynching other times and then be against other people who call for lynching except when you want to do it, but then you have to call those people misogynists or racists or something.
-
Being woke is complicated.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought he got bailed out a long time ago.  But oh the horror!  The system worked.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Porkbelly: Where are the vigilantes when you most need them?


at a guess i say they are headed to wherever he is.

at this point that guy is mostly dead.  someone will be going through his pockets looking for loose change by the end of the month.
 
dothemath
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

mrspeacock: dothemath: I bet this guy is going to get a lot of rest and relaxation while he's out.

He must have put up his house for collateral.

I figured it was a gofundme.  Because, you know, he was just doing his job.  Poor guy.

/I feel yucky even kidding about thinking this way.


May very well be.
This guy is a martyr to a lot of people.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

ModernLuddite: cretinbob: Who paid for it?

A-Afordable Bail Bonds


Shrewd businessmen.  First one in the phone book.  At least until AAAAAAA Affordable Bail Bonds opens a branch there.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Xai: Can you imagine if they bailed a cop killing blm supporter?

Even cop killers usually get a bail opportunity unless they are a flight risk or other special circumstance.


Could you give me a single example? I genuinely can't find even one.
 
links136 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The only reason him being out on bail is actually an issue, is because if it weren't for the nation wide protests, he never would have even gotten arrested.

I'm not against the bail, however, I would like to see him caught on video having some masked huge person with their knee on this cops kneck for 40 minutes.

They would be justice.

Or he could stay in jail.
 
hank byron
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Porkbelly: Where are the vigilantes when you most need them?


My guess the vigilantes posted the bail.
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: Porkbelly: Where are the vigilantes when you most need them?

at a guess i say they are headed to wherever he is.

at this point that guy is mostly dead.  someone will be going through his pockets looking for loose change by the end of the month.


I had a cousin who was looking at conviction for medicare fraud.
Instead of paying a lawyer and getting convicted anyway--he took his retainer and went on vacation.

This may be this a-hole last hurrah.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Derek Chauvin -- the former Minneapolis police officer accused of killing George Floyd -- is a free man for now ... he just got released from behind bars as he awaits trial.

Accused?  He is the killer.  We know that much.  It's on tape and the autopsy confirms.  The only thing we don't know is if he'll be held criminally liable for it.
 
mindset zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Just got back from reading the Fox News comments section on this

Analysis: Wtf is wrong with humanity?
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Shrewd businessmen.  First one in the phone book.  At least until AAAAAAA Affordable Bail Bonds opens a branch there.


GODDAMMIT GARY!!!! WHY ON EARTH DID YOU PICK THE NAME 'ZZZZAFFORABLE BAIL BONDS'?!?!
 
chrisclarkux
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Walker: cretinbob: Who paid for it?

Trump or Trump fans probably, to cause riots and Trump can come out and say "Only I can save you! LAW AND ORDER!"


Masturbatory leftist speculation. "Probably".
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

dothemath: This guy is a martyr to a lot of people.


Not yet... *cracks knuckles*
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

mindset zero: Just got back from reading the Fox News comments section on this

Analysis: Wtf is wrong with humanity?


Ummm, I totally went to fox news to get evidence of how dumb they are and let everyone know about it.  I'm totally not a closet fox news reader.  That's the ticket!
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Xai: SpectroBoy: Xai: Can you imagine if they bailed a cop killing blm supporter?

Even cop killers usually get a bail opportunity unless they are a flight risk or other special circumstance.

Could you give me a single example? I genuinely can't find even one.


He didn't kill them, but Two officers shot after lack of Beonna Taylor murder indictment

I could be wrong, but I'm guessing the dude's still in jail.
 
luckyeddie
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Walker: cretinbob: Who paid for it?

Trump or Trump fans probably, to cause riots and Trump can come out and say "Only I can save you! LAW AND ORDER!"


Pickle can.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Xai: Can you imagine if they bailed a cop killing blm supporter?

Even cop killers usually get a bail opportunity unless they are a flight risk or other special circumstance.


I'd guess that being a cop is the special circumstance, thus not applying it equally.
 
lennavan
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: I for one am outraged that the system is working as it always has!
They should hang him and THEN have a trial!!!!!


Or just execute him with no trial like the cops do for black people.
 
FrostbiteFallsMN [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: TheGreatGazoo: cretinbob: Who paid for it?

Seriously, what cop has $100,000 laying around to pay for a bail bond?  I think they usually want 10%.

Home equity loan.
Union money.
Family scrounging.

Happens all the time.


Maybe from this?

https://www.npr.org/sections/live-upd​a​tes-protests-for-racial-justice/2020/0​7/23/894535746/former-minnesota-police​-officer-derek-chauvin-charged-with-ta​x-evasion
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

The Flexecutioner: SpectroBoy: Xai: Can you imagine if they bailed a cop killing blm supporter?

Even cop killers usually get a bail opportunity unless they are a flight risk or other special circumstance.

I'd guess that being a cop is the special circumstance, thus not applying it equally.


Maybe, but as the post you replied to said: even non-cop murderers get bail.

https://ktul.com/archive/how-often-do​-​murder-suspects-get-out-on-bond


Should being a cop specifically be a factor? Imo, no. But a lot of things potentially come with being a cop that are factors: reliable job, ties to community, some appearance of stability. Finally there is the story of how the crime went down.  Did a person murder their wife in a fit of rage, or are they a mobster who kills for opportunity? Will they be in a position where they are likely to commit murder or another crime while out on bail?  That last question, for cops who violate the 4th amendment  and are charged criminally, seems a pretty solid no.


And, I guess the pessimist in me would add: significantly increased chance of a not guilty verdict or a slap on the wrist, both of which decrease the odds of flight.

Now, after factoring in all of that stuff, do cops still get bail more often than the rest of us if we had identical factors? I'd guess so, but I can't say I can prove it, and I certainly cannot apply that reasoning to individual instances.
 
Discordulator
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: [Fark user image image 667x374]


Dunno. Ask George Floyd.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Who paid for it?


Maybe he forged a check...
 
Cythraul
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
You know, if that man does not see official justice, his life will still be very difficult until the day he dies.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

FrostbiteFallsMN: SpectroBoy: TheGreatGazoo: cretinbob: Who paid for it?

Seriously, what cop has $100,000 laying around to pay for a bail bond?  I think they usually want 10%.

Home equity loan.
Union money.
Family scrounging.

Happens all the time.

Maybe from this?

https://www.npr.org/sections/live-upda​tes-protests-for-racial-justice/2020/0​7/23/894535746/former-minnesota-police​-officer-derek-chauvin-charged-with-ta​x-evasion


Heh, that'll do it.  Also, given that level of underreporting their joint income is pretty high, easily enough to round up 100k even without the tax evasion.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I still think no convictions, I think it will be a Freddie Gray situation
 
Cat Food Sandwiches
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I didn't know Fentanal overdose was in jail.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Discordulator: SpectroBoy: [Fark user image image 667x374]

Dunno. Ask George Floyd.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: at a guess i say they are headed to wherever he is.

at this point that guy is mostly dead.  someone will be going through his pockets looking for loose change by the end of the month.


I could be wrong, but I can't recall a single time, from Rodney King to present, where anyone has gone after a cop in one of these high profile cases.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
chrisclarkux
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Petite Mel: dothemath: This guy is a martyr to a lot of people.

Not yet... *cracks knuckles*


...to type nonsense on an internet forum? What a hero.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.