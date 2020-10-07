 Skip to content
(YouTube)   Naked celebrities are here to educate you about naked ballots (probably NSFW)
43
    More: PSA  
Amy Schumer's vagina's biggest fan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I loved it!

But why are Josh Gad's boobs bigger than Sarah Silverman's?
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was that supposed to motivate me or repel me?
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dj_bigbird: Was that supposed to motivate me or repel me?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Sarah Silverman has nice titties.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anjin-san
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Everything is SFW when you work from home
 
culebra
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That sound you just heard was every supporter of the pimp/conman in the WH clutching their pearls indignantly.

Nudity is the Devil's Handshake.
 
whidbey
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
BORAT NAKED!!!
 
dothemath
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
God.
Sarah Silverman is so annoying.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

culebra: Nudity is the Devil's Handshake.


That's not my hand I'm shaking.

/More Sarah Silverman, please.
 
LincolnLogolas
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

dj_bigbird: Was that supposed to motivate me or repel me?


Dunno, but Sarah Silverman always kinda "motivates" me.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Petite Mel: culebra: Nudity is the Devil's Handshake.

That's not my hand I'm shaking.

/More Sarah Silverman, please.


and thats why its "the devils handshake"
 
whidbey
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

dothemath: God.
Sarah Silverman is so annoying.


Are you sure that liberals just don't annoy you in general?

Like me?  :)
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

dothemath: God.
Sarah Silverman is so annoying.


I know, I came twice before the video was over. Damn her. Oh no, it's on repeat ...
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Here I am with my hands covering my boobs. I'd rather be covering my hands with my boobs"

LOL, don't ever change SS
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"When the ballot comes you're supposed to read the instructions"

Read? Like the letters from the piece of paper? I think I found the problem...
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

culebra: That sound you just heard was every supporter of the pimp/conman in the WH clutching their pearls indignantly.

Nudity is the Devil's Handshake.


That's why I always masturbate fully clothed.
 
overthinker
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
And I have a thing for older blondes.. So... I want to see more of Chelsea Handler now...
 
Salmon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Look up Take this Waltz
 
Jesterling
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: dothemath: God.
Sarah Silverman is so annoying.

I know, I came twice before the video was over. Damn her. Oh no, it's on repeat ...


Cruel of the editor to go directly from Sarah to her 130 year old nude father
 
whidbey
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

overthinker: And I have a thing for older blondes.. So... I want to see more of Chelsea Handler now...


The Googles surprisingly do something.  She doesn't seem to mind baring it all.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Hung like can of Pepsi.  Is problem?"

Haha
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

bughunter: culebra: That sound you just heard was every supporter of the pimp/conman in the WH clutching their pearls indignantly.

Nudity is the Devil's Handshake.

That's why I always masturbate fully clothed.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JuggleGeek [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That's a cute pro-voting video, but not nearly as good as "Get your booty to the poll".

NSFW, which should be obvious.

Get Your Booty to the Poll Official PSA
Youtube eTlv2gfrINM
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
And sara Silverman is 50 Chelsea handler is 45, sunscreen
 
quatchi
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"I'd rather cover my hands with my boobs"

Perfectly viable option IMHO.

/ No, the H does not stand for Horny.

So the Left expose the right's attempt to suppress the vote in PA w naked ballot shenanigans with a naked voter information PSA?

That totally scans.
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

bughunter: culebra: That sound you just heard was every supporter of the pimp/conman in the WH clutching their pearls indignantly.

Nudity is the Devil's Handshake.

That's why I always masturbate fully clothed.


And here I just thought you glued your fly shut.
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

overthinker: And I have a thing for older blondes.. So... I want to see more of Chelsea Handler now...


I take it you've never seen Chelsea imitating Putin while topless on a horse?
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

dothemath: God.
Sarah Silverman is so annoying.


Yeah, she has me turgid with rage!
 
Nimbull
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RasIanI [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Hello, Sarah Silverman!
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Is Chelsea Handler ever NOT naked?

Sarah Silverman, if I am not mistaken, showed full frontal in some movie.
 
Neondistraction [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

overthinker: And I have a thing for older blondes.. So... I want to see more of Chelsea Handler now...


There is an episode of her netflix show where she's in some kind of spa.  I don't remember if she had bottoms on but she was topless and it was not blurred or pixilated.

She has a nice body and a killer rack.
 
Flincher [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

dothemath: God.
Sarah Silverman is so annoying.


That's a big negative there, Ghost Rider.
 
Aviron [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

whidbey: overthinker: And I have a thing for older blondes.. So... I want to see more of Chelsea Handler now...

The Googles surprisingly do something.  She doesn't seem to mind baring it all.


LOL! No. Chelsea Handler has never been shy. Nor has Sarah Silverman for that matter. I would like them both served to me after dinner. IYKWIM.  I shall spectacularly disappoint both of them, but it would be worth it to me.
 
dothemath
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

whidbey: dothemath: God.
Sarah Silverman is so annoying.

Are you sure that liberals just don't annoy you in general?

Like me?  :)


No, because I am one.

She just gets naked for attention every five minutes and pretends its for some cause.
Its even funnier because for years she had a bit about porn stars and their sad need for attention.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: overthinker: And I have a thing for older blondes.. So... I want to see more of Chelsea Handler now...

There is an episode of her netflix show where she's in some kind of spa.  I don't remember if she had bottoms on but she was topless and it was not blurred or pixilated.

She has a nice body and a killer rack.


She likes to joke about how promiscuous she used to be.  Personally, I hate that style of self depreciating humor.  But something tells me she has a naughty streak, but isn't nearly as fast and loose as she puts on.
 
FkYouFkYouFkYou-WhosNext
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: And sara Silverman is 50 Chelsea handler is 45, sunscreen


It's the heathen Zionist blood.

/tips yamaka

/M'גברת
 
Lumbar Puncture
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

dothemath: God.
Sarah Silverman is so annoying.


You had the volume on?
 
Aviron [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: And sara Silverman is 50 Chelsea handler is 45, sunscreen


Yea! They are both younger women, not older! (although not by much). Maybe I do have a shot.
/yes laugh
//I will too. As if
///Let me laugh even harder.
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dothemath: No, because I am one.

She just gets naked for attention every five minutes and pretends its for some cause.
Its even funnier because for years she had a bit about porn stars and their sad need for attention.


You're thinking of the blonde chick with ok titties. The one that had that show or something?

She's not funny. And her titties aren't great.
 
whidbey
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

dothemath: whidbey: dothemath: God.
Sarah Silverman is so annoying.

Are you sure that liberals just don't annoy you in general?

Like me?  :)

No, because I am one.

She just gets naked for attention every five minutes and pretends its for some cause.
Its even funnier because for years she had a bit about porn stars and their sad need for attention.


I uh, am OK with this.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Tiffany Haddish could tell me how much fun I'd have mowing the lawn at noon in August while wearing an 80's silver-shiny plastic sweat suit and I'd go, "HAHAHAHA! Right?" and then want to go do it. Looks like I'm mailing my ballot today.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

whidbey: BORAT NAKED!!!


images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.