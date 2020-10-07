 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   D.C. man charged with animal cruelty after 33 Great Danes seized from home. Zoinks   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
32. one was not so great.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
See My Vest! (The Simpsons)
Youtube TyWVaZsUQjc


Yes, not danes, but still.
 
mrparks
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I was out canvasing and I saw a pride of tuxedo cats outside someone's apartment.

It was one of those glitch in the Matrix moments.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
One is too many. 32 WTF? Why? How? And OMG the amount of poop
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That situation required a tremendous amount of dog food, and generated a massive amount of dog poop. Yikes. Imagine how that house and yard smelled.
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
My grandfather was Danish.

He often said, "I'm a good Dane, but I'm not a great Dane."

He also said, "You can always tell a Dane, but you can never tell them much."
 
Petey4335
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

waxbeans: One is too many. 32 WTF? Why? How? And OMG the amount of poop


Well... fertilizer side business may have brought in some income, there, Biff.
 
Ringo48
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
WTF?  How big was this house?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm not pulling this out my butt.
I baby sat a GD puppy. And as a puppy this GD was already the size of most medium size dogs. It poops was the size of possums and raccoons.
I have no idea how somebody had 32 of these WTF lol
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
And I'm not laughing because it's funny I'm laughing because it's insane this is literally insane people
 
