 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CP24 Toronto)   Ontario is on track to end daylight savings clock changes permanently   (cp24.com) divider line
30
    More: Spiffy, Daylight saving time, permanent change, Jeremy Roberts, Ontario government, important first step, time change, Daylight Savings Time, benefits of permanent daylight time  
•       •       •

436 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Oct 2020 at 4:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm all for ending daylight savings time ... but only if the rest of the country does it.  Otherwise it's going to be a farking headache at work remembering what time the other zones are currently in.

/Don't get me started on Newfoundland's half-assed time zone.
 
NeedlesslyCanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank god.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Makes sense, Ontario is just like Arizona.
 
Ronnie_Zman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Saving, not 'Savings'. It's not a bank.
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: I'm all for ending daylight savings time ... but only if the rest of the country does it.  Otherwise it's going to be a farking headache at work remembering what time the other zones are currently in.

/Don't get me started on Newfoundland's half-assed time zone.


It's not that bad.

rlv.zcache.comView Full Size
 
Geotpf
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Which Ontario?  Ontario, CA, or Ontario, CA?

/nada or lifornia
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Community - Abed & Daylight Savings Time
Youtube KOOjRxGL9RI
 
1979
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Which Ontario?  Ontario, CA, or Ontario, CA?

/nada or lifornia


CA
 
ALFER69
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

The Third Man: Makes sense, Ontario is just like Arizona.


Arizona gets enough sun. We don't need an extra hour of the stuff.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

1979: Geotpf: Which Ontario?  Ontario, CA, or Ontario, CA?

/nada or lifornia

CA


Well that sure clears it up :P

Psychopusher: /Don't get me started on Newfoundland's half-assed time zone.


Hey, leave the Newfies outta this! Who knit ya, anyways!
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: I'm all for ending daylight savings time ... but only if the rest of the country does it.  Otherwise it's going to be a farking headache at work remembering what time the other zones are currently in.

/Don't get me started on Newfoundland's half-assed time zone.


Saskatchewan is way ahead of you Neanderthals in Ontario on this one.
 
Salmon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Didn't Winnipeg already do this?
 
fsbilly
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Seriously. Just get rid of it. Let everyone start work a 8 rather than 9. If we're going to fark with this shiat, why not just put everyone on UTC and get used to getting up at 13:00 on the West Coast and being at work by 16:00.

Done.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Good, it's stupid and always has been stupid.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Good.

Leave me with an extra hour of sleep if you can. If not, just make sure it doesn't get dark at 4:30 PM any more.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: I'm all for ending daylight savings time ... but only if the rest of the country does it.  Otherwise it's going to be a farking headache at work remembering what time the other zones are currently in.

/Don't get me started on Newfoundland's half-assed time zone.


I've never had any trouble with it. Heck, I text friends around the country on most days, and the time change doesn't matter. After all, they are not getting rid of time zones.

But I have a sleep disorder, so that I am nocturnal. Getting more evening sun will help my health, so I am all for this.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Sources say the explosion of the sun may be uncomfortable at first, but the ancillary benefits and scheduling issues solved will be an upside...
 
Begoggle
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

fsbilly: [Fark user image 305x165]

Seriously. Just get rid of it. Let everyone start work a 8 rather than 9. If we're going to fark with this shiat, why not just put everyone on UTC and get used to getting up at 13:00 on the West Coast and being at work by 16:00.

Done.


Some people start work at 8. Some start at 9. My buddy starts at 4:30am. I usually start around 10.
If somebody has to work hours they don't like, their problem is with the job, not how "noon" is defined.
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I didn't know changing a clock was so difficult for so many people.
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'd like to get rid of it... but I live in California. Really surprised people living so far North want to do it. Is it because it's going to be dark in the morning anyway?
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

jvl: I'd like to get rid of it... but I live in California. Really surprised people living so far North want to do it. Is it because it's going to be dark in the morning anyway?


It absolutely ruins high school. That's my most powerful argument. The people who are most regulated by the time change are the people who are least designed to wake up in the morning. It must fark up our physical growth, our brain hormones, everything.
 
JuggleGeek [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I think changing the clocks twice a year is stupid.

If it were up to me, we would use the "daylight savings time" as the normal time, year around, and be done with it.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I wonder if they just can't understand that the tilting of the earth is going on regardless of us changing the clocks with it, in order to maximize our daylight use time window, as that time window itself is shifting during a year.

I have never once been personally thrown off for more than a couple hours each year and adjust before the end of the first day.

I wonder if evolution is like a thing that can go on all around you, but you yourself could not experience it if you just reject beveling in it? ; )
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: I'm all for ending daylight savings time ... but only if the rest of the country does it.  Otherwise it's going to be a farking headache at work remembering what time the other zones are currently in.

/Don't get me started on Newfoundland's half-assed time zone.


BC will probably switch if/when the western states do.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Once you get rid of it, you'll never want it back.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
do california next please.

pick
a
farking
time
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I get up with the sun most of the time.. Time follows me.

But, it would cut down on car crashes and complaining on the internet.
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Keep the summer time. I have zero use for extra daylight in the morning and suspect that a majority of people prefer it that way.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Time zones, DST, and am/pm SUCK. Just base everything off of the 24hr clock in Greenwich.
 
CluelessMoron [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
One drawback is that all my clocks and watches that wonderfully set themselves by radio will stop working, because their signals come from Colorado (WWVB) which will still follow the regular US rules on DST switching.
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.