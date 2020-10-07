 Skip to content
(News 8000 La Crosse)   County health director in charge of updating the community on the Covid-19 pandemic has tested positive for Covid-19. The remainder of the updates will be completed in an entirely different style at great expense and at the last minute   (news8000.com) divider line
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wik
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Also wik
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Møøse once infected my sister...
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The people responsible for infecting the people who have been infected have also been infected.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Virüses kan be nästi.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about a nice trip to Wiscønsin? See the löveli lakes. And the wønderful contact tracing system, that uses the telephøne.
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

North_Central_Positronics: A Møøse once infected my sister...


Mynd you, Møøse covid kan be pretti Nasti
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like someone left Door County open


/ had nothing
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Møøse trained to mix concrete and sign complicated insurance forms by JURGEN WIGG
 
Zik-Zak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actually, we could use the llamas...
 
Geotpf
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Update: Yes.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

akya: North_Central_Positronics: A Møøse once infected my sister...

Mynd you, Møøse covid kan be pretti Nasti


Sorry, the recent horrifying species jump you heard about wasn't to moose, it was to the lesser Nazi pig-dog (Schweinhundus Naziius Minimalis) aka Stephen Miller.
 
maudibjr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
LaCrøøse
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This notice is being shared to remind community members that COVID-19 can happen to anyone and that there is no stigma to being tested, diagnosed or in speaking candidly to contact tracers.
 
luckyeddie
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
All the good lines are taken - I'm just left with the loveli lakes.
 
