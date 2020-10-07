 Skip to content
(MSN)   Plastic bags are just android jellyfish
29
29 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Galileo's Daughter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Android Jellyfish is the name of my all-brass Black Sabbath cover band,
 
Etchy333 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But do they dream of electric eels?
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do Android Jellyfish dream of Electric Sheephead?
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BullbearMS will be in with his graphs shortly
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I saw Android Jellyfish on the Mighty Mighty Metal Tribute Band tour. You guys rock. rock on yo!
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who uses a straw over the age of 10?
 
Bob Vagene
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That's an old-ass straw.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

People that want to use a straw.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've never seen baby jellyfish!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When plastic straws are outlawed only outlaws will have plastic straws.
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is so dumb. The replacement paper products are inferior in just about everyway. It's forced regression because some tree huggers saw plastic pollution in SE Asia and thought it was NAs fault.
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, when are they going to ban plastic garbage bags or plastic condoms or is that still a step TOO FAR even for tree huggers?

glad.comView Full Size
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If that turtle had gotten a tampon applicator stuck up its nose, this would be an entirely different conversation.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i think i will start using glass straws on the beach here in Florida.

the signs say no glass bottles.

/i live in real shoes,
//glass and sand go together.
 
culebra
‘’ 1 hour ago  

"The historically unparalleled convenience that I take for granted was subtly reduced. Also, it was the Asians"

That's certainly a take.
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

I'm Asian. Everything we use on a daily basis is plastic and we love it. Lmao.
 
whidbey
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
God it still amazes me that people get bent out of shape over things like this.
 
der Sittenstrolch
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

I'm gonna go ahead and move that hyphen for fun.
 
the unabomber was right [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
No idea what is happening in this thead thus far so

Trump does a Seinfeld
Youtube mAOLyi_4AbQ
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Have fun picking up dog poop with your bare hands, Canuck-cucks.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Trudeau, solving all of the big problems...
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

There are biodegradable corn starch bags out there.

/I favor Alphapet bags. Thicker than most other corn starch bags, never had a catastrophic bag failure.
 
Biledriver
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

The millions of adults eating at fast food joints and restaurants all over the world.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Creating a sustainable alternative to single-use plastic must be REALLY hard because whoever figures it out is going to be farking rich.
 
Satampra Zeiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

You can pry my ribbed rubber from my cold, dead...
 
whidbey
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Or even a process to neutralize it.   Move over, Jeff Bezos.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

reelingreviews.comView Full Size
 
Callous [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Ironically most of those banned plastic items will probably be replaced with paper-based products.  Remember when paper grocery bags were replaced with plastic ones to stop us from killing trees?  I guess we're back to killing trees because re-usable cloth bags have been banned due to COVID.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

It's always butt stuff with you people.
 
