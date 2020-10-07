 Skip to content
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I like to tell people my sister is a milkmaid, but in truth she works at a research dairy where she does indeed milk cows, but also administers medications and tests the milk to see if the drugs come through and could affect the safety of the milk. So I get to see a lot of cows when I visit her.

Cows are, on the one hand, pretty stupid. They're the epitome of herd mentality - you get one to do something ,and the others will just follow right along. However, the problem lies in getting the first one to do something. This is why you don't often see them performing in fairs and the like, doing tricks and jumping over things - yhey don't have another cow to learn from. Honestly, I think we're better off not teaching them stuff because then all of the other cows will follow along and we'll be living in a "The Far Side" comic.

One thing about dairy cows is that they are very much a creature of habit. Carrying around all of that milk is actually uncomfortable to them. Herding them into the dairy is pretty much just opening the right gates and they'll walk right in - modern milking machines are far from uncomfortable and actually give them relief, along with a row of cows that will stare expectantly at you if you wish to address them about upcoming policy changes or the new benefits package. It's also handy for calling out the troublemakers in front of their peers for incomplete time sheets. Come to think of it, I'm glad HR managers never see the insides of a dairy - their eyes would light up with glee and we'd definitely get new policies enacted.

Anyway, take the Quiz, and come back and tell us how you did and give us your best cow jokes.

Winners from last week and Easiest/Hardest are in the NotNewsletter.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
How did the bull break up with the cow?

He said he moo-ved on
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I once tried telling jokes to the cows at the dairy.

I discovered they weren't a laughing stock.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Jerk chicken is good, full stop. Haven't had it for a long time. Haven't been to a good Caribbean restaurant in a long time.
 
