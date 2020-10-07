 Skip to content
(Twitch.tv)   Now at 4pm Eastern - It's the Fark News Livestream, hurricanes and Ken Bone edition   (twitch.tv) divider line
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
#LeaveKenBoneAlone

Dude didn't say he was undecided, he said he was uncommitted 'cuz he's not super thrilled about either candidate.
Me either, Ken. Me either.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size


/I am getting a lot of mileage out of this one
//A LOT
///OF MILEAGE
 
Drew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
may be going a little late FYI, more shortly
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
tik tok
 
Drew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
kicking til 4, stuff came up
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

So it's nap time.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Reposting

In his reddit profile history he bragged about getting away with insurance fraud, victim blamed Jennifer Lawrence for the leaks, hated the media, said George Zimmerman was right, and had a good bit of a persecution complex.


He was thrilled about trump, he just wasn't thrilled about admitting to being a bad person.
 
Drew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

For me it is!
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Huh huh huhhuhhuh huh.
movieviral.comView Full Size
 
Wanton Pearl Clutchery [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Not sure where to post this;  if Stephen King (writer, not the dumbass) did an audiobook of Masque of the Red Death and sent the proceeds to help feed impoverished folks, I'm reasonably sure he'd be able to do so much good Randal Flagg would crap his pants and one of the beams would be repaired.
 
