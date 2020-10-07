 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(SFGate)   In the era of climate change, one gas station struggles to renew its lease from the city for another 25 years. Difficulty: that city is San Francisco   (sfgate.com) divider line
9
    More: Interesting, Fossil fuel, Real estate, Small business, Business, San Francisco, Petroleum, Internal combustion engine, Coal  
•       •       •

374 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Oct 2020 at 9:29 PM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ok, you farking asshole pig farkers
I understand the reasoning about it being a fossil fuel station, but if you spent one motherfarking second thinking about it, you woul realize that as we move away from fossil fuels, "gas" stations will move away also, becoming charging stations, hydrogen stations(you are in CA and Toyota is all on on the fuel cell) or what ever the fark runs our cars in the future

Morons
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Board of Supervisors was set to rule on the matter Tuesday but postponed the vote instead, pending more research into the issue.

"I feel that we need more time to allow the Department of Real Estate and the business owner to discuss and negotiate terms, especially when it comes to making sure that the terms will reflect the compatibility to our environmental goals and not selling fossil fuel by the year 2040"

Okay, whether the correct viewpoint or not, that all seems reasonable, calm, and collected.

Author of TFA:

"a war going on"

"a battle"

Ummm...  Drama much?

and speaking of...

baka-san: Ok, you farking asshole pig farkers   Morons


Ya know, there might be more important things for you to waste your hate on than the duration of a single lease for a piece of land nearly 2,000 miles away from you.  Jus' sayin'
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Simple, renew the contract, with the stipulation that they have to add electric charging stations, and transfer to hydrogen fuel cell replenishment, should the technology become readily available.  They can also still operate as a bodega.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I read that headline in Don LaFontaine's voice.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Simple, renew the contract, with the stipulation that they have to add electric charging stations, and transfer to hydrogen fuel cell replenishment, should the technology become readily available.  They can also still operate as a bodega.


Even better.  Ban all fossil fuel earth murdering vehicles from SF.  Either the city will go all green or people will move to another city.  Either way, the city becomes a utopia of light and love.  People that have to move away are earth murderers, and shouldn't be part of the utopia anyways.  Let the earth murderers have their refueling station, just ban all possibility of other earth murderers from using it.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
the City needs the land to store all the homeless poop and syringes
 
phishrace
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
25 years may be too long, but nobody knows for sure. Give them a 12.5 year lease at the same rate, then check back in 12 years.

Protip: If you're visiting SF by car for the first time, for the love of god, fill your tank before entering the city. It is not a good city to run low on gas. All the gas stations there (3) are on the left and they don't allow left turns. Makes no sense.
 
Prussian_Roulette
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: The Board of Supervisors was set to rule on the matter Tuesday but postponed the vote instead, pending more research into the issue.

"I feel that we need more time to allow the Department of Real Estate and the business owner to discuss and negotiate terms, especially when it comes to making sure that the terms will reflect the compatibility to our environmental goals and not selling fossil fuel by the year 2040"

Okay, whether the correct viewpoint or not, that all seems reasonable, calm, and collected.

Author of TFA:

"a war going on"

"a battle"

Ummm...  Drama much?

and speaking of...

baka-san: Ok, you farking asshole pig farkers   Morons

Ya know, there might be more important things for you to waste your hate on than the duration of a single lease for a piece of land nearly 2,000 miles away from you.  Jus' sayin'


What getting gas in San Francisco may look like in ten years...

Fark user imageView Full Size

Just do it already.  Take that Great Leap Forward!
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Flee! Take your tax revenue with you.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.