(Geeks Are Sexy)   The most ridiculous sexy Halloween costumes of 2020. I especially like the sexy fried chicken hottie, and there's the sexy hand sanitizer too   (geeksaresexy.net) divider line
Boondock3806 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sexy Bob Ross? NotSureifWant.jpg
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I went as hand sanitizer last year but my wife wouldn't let me yell "Keep pumping" at the party.
 
ac982000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd wear the sexy murder hornet
 
Get Your Dick Out Of My Food [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bob Ross isn't very 2020.  Where's sexy Tiger King and sexy Carle farkin Baskin?

Such a heavy news year Tiger King has already been buried...
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obligatory: https://youtu.be/V4rUiV_Hh74
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Get Your Dick Out Of My Food: Bob Ross isn't very 2020.  Where's sexy Tiger King and sexy Carle farkin Baskin?

Such a heavy news year Tiger King has already been buried...


Yea, that list sucked. Where's Sexy Covid? Sexy Fire? Sexy Stock Market Crash? Frog?
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to the Weirdest Boners TM thread.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: Get Your Dick Out Of My Food: Bob Ross isn't very 2020.  Where's sexy Tiger King and sexy Carle farkin Baskin?

Such a heavy news year Tiger King has already been buried...

Yea, that list sucked. Where's Sexy Covid? Sexy Fire? Sexy Stock Market Crash? Frog?


scottydoesntknow: Get Your Dick Out Of My Food: Bob Ross isn't very 2020.  Where's sexy Tiger King and sexy Carle farkin Baskin?

Such a heavy news year Tiger King has already been buried...

Yea, that list sucked. Where's Sexy Covid? Sexy Fire? Sexy Stock Market Crash? Frog?


Hell, they could do sexy Crew Dragon!
 
snowblur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mcmnky
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"Sexy fried chicken" is redundant.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
No sexy intubated migrant worker in an ICE camp?

Oh, right, they don't get medical care.
 
ChubbyTiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

ac982000: I'd wear the sexy murder hornet


As a costume or a mustache?
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
And frog.
 
OldJames
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'd give sexy murder hornet the stinger
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Get Your Dick Out Of My Food: Bob Ross isn't very 2020.  Where's sexy Tiger King and sexy Carle farkin Baskin?

Such a heavy news year Tiger King has already been buried...


TFA even said it was "from last year."

It's not even very 1999. It's a lot more 1992ish.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Get Your Dick Out Of My Food: Bob Ross isn't very 2020.  Where's sexy Tiger King and sexy Carle farkin Baskin?

Such a heavy news year Tiger King has already been buried...

TFA even said it was "from last year."

It's not even very 1999. It's a lot more 1992ish.


Shiat, 2019, not 1999.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ac982000: I'd wear the sexy murder hornet


Maybe if it had a big stinger.
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
ac982000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ChubbyTiger: ac982000: I'd wear the sexy murder hornet

As a costume or a mustache?


no idea what that means, but here is my Evil Red Riding Hood
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Isn't a lot of the 'sexy' part of sexy costumes how sexy the wearer is?

I doubt many of these would look sexy on a dumpy mother of 2 from the suburbs.
 
flondrix
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Get Your Dick Out Of My Food: Bob Ross isn't very 2020.  Where's sexy Tiger King and sexy Carle farkin Baskin?

Such a heavy news year Tiger King has already been buried...

Yea, that list sucked. Where's Sexy Covid? Sexy Fire? Sexy Stock Market Crash? Frog?


There seems to be a consensus about what Coronavirus-chan looks like.  all you need is a red chinese dress and some virus sphere things to wear in your hair.
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

The bat wings are not absolutely necessary, but a nice touch.
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Stupid sexy Flanders
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: I went as hand sanitizer last year but my wife wouldn't let me yell "Keep pumping" at the party.


But of you "accidentally" squirt all over her face, you can just tell her that she wasn't holding the bottle properly.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Boondock3806: Sexy Bob Ross? NotSureifWant.jpg


Fark user imageView Full Size


Don't be too hasty.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

akya: [i.redd.it image 819x1200]


I'd let it suggest something for me to do with my software.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

snowblur: [Fark user image 802x508]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gonad the Ballbarian
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I LOVE Bob Ross... so...


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grinding_journalist
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ac982000: ChubbyTiger: ac982000: I'd wear the sexy murder hornet

As a costume or a mustache?

no idea what that means, but here is my Evil Red Riding Hood
[Fark user image image 288x384]


Don't see the Shiva/RRH mashup often, neat. Super realistic extra arms, attaching them must have been a nightmare, let alone wearing them all night.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I feel like sexy poll worker is the the most glaring missed opportunity here.

/would also accept sexy toilet paper
// maybe sexy plexi-glass divider
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
No woman dressed up as a sexy mask so I can put on my face?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: SpectroBoy: I went as hand sanitizer last year but my wife wouldn't let me yell "Keep pumping" at the party.

But of you "accidentally" squirt all over her face, you can just tell her that she wasn't holding the bottle properly.


she gets a sticker saying "Sanitized for your protection"
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm going to go as Sexy Social Distancing at every party in the US. Can't see me? It's that good.
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Wow.
Either Ms. Hand Sanitizer needs to majorly trim the hedges, or...
 
pehvbot
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Sexy Murder Hornet sounds, and looks, like a Venture Bros villain.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Sexy hand sanitizer would be a good costume for men, since we already have built-in spigots.
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I still make Mrs. krypto put her old 2016 Halloween costume on from time to time. She can grab me by whatever she wants, rawr

/i make her do the voice, too
 
