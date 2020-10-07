 Skip to content
(WRAL)   Health officials say if you attended a beer fest, you might have had enough beer to forget how bad an idea it is to attend a beer fest during a pandemic   (wral.com) divider line
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


they're not that sick! they're not that sick!
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The cause of...
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But they were drinking alcohol
 
nursetim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think that topic was covered in Maxim Magazine in the article E=MC Hammered.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know.  You're always saying that I "should've known it was a bad idea during a pandemic" about stuff.
Well, excuse me; this is my first pandemic - I'm bound to slip up here and there.


/ pardon me for living, but the graveyard's full
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Let's see, 70% alcohol kills the corona. I'm gonna guess the average alcohol content of these beers is 6%. That means after 11 -12 beers, you're safe from the corona!

/beer math
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This afternoon, social media reminded me that 8 years ago today I was at a brewfest playing hammerschlagen against Erik Stolhanske of Broken Lizard, so I'm getting a kick.
 
