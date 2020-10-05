 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS Chicago)   Always return the money, because you don't want to find what happens when drug money goes missing   (chicago.cbslocal.com) divider line
11
    More: Cool, English-language films, Shock, America's Next Top Model, new owner of a Chicago, former owner Gloria Carter's son, Jim Dow, Reality television, living room of that house  
•       •       •

464 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Oct 2020 at 3:37 PM (12 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hell, Mal Reynolds had *that* one figured out!

Firefly: "Now this is all the money Niska gave us in advance..."
Youtube yXuhtZ9lh9A
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The moral of the story. Don't take what doesn't belong to you.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Ten thousand can not even hire a decent hitman.

That's a write off for the Cartels.  Now your local drug kingpin will certainly send a message to his crew about losing tgat kind of money but that is an internal problem.
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

steklo: The moral of the story. Don't take what doesn't belong to you.


The house was probably sold as is.  Sometimes you get radon and toxic mold, sometimes you get a wad of sweet sweet cash.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I am pretty honest and moral person, but I would have kept the cash, I bought the house, it's mine now.
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Good callback for Sunday's CSB thread.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Ten thousand can not even hire a decent hitman.


I much prefer the Batman villain level wingnuts. If I'm hiring a hitman, I want the job done with some kind of birthday party or holiday theme: clowns, opera and birds, pumpkin spice and scarecrows, strippers from the Royal Botanical Gardens. Surprisingly those guys always come cheap.
 
dark brew [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Farker Soze: steklo: The moral of the story. Don't take what doesn't belong to you.

The house was probably sold as is.  Sometimes you get radon and toxic mold, sometimes you get a wad of sweet sweet cash.


stuhayes2010: I am pretty honest and moral person, but I would have kept the cash, I bought the house, it's mine now.



Not really that simple, same thing happened in Arizona and it was ruled that the money belonged to the estate of the former owner.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ now  

winedrinkingman: Ten thousand can not even hire a decent hitman.


It can rent a Chicago alderman, and might buy a state legislator's goodwill.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.