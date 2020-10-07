 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Slate)   Today's Slatesplanation: What made Eddie Van Halen such an amazing guitar soloist, anyway?   (slate.com) divider line
63
    More: Interesting, Eddie Van Halen, Van Halen, Hard rock, David Lee Roth, Rock music, Electric guitar, Heavy metal music, Eddie Van Halen's origin story  
•       •       •

671 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Oct 2020 at 1:25 PM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



63 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You go girl!

"When this style fell into the hands of lesser musicians, namely an endless parade of long-haired white dudes who tended to preen better than they played, it often seemed like one more arrogant step in the white expropriation of rock music from its Black musical roots. "
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Eddie was the best at making that thing sing, IMHO, and that took unique talent indeed.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm too lazy to read TFA, but it's not EVH's solo skills that REALLY made him one of the best players, it was his mind-blowing rhythm playing. Seriously. Strip out all the solo fluff and listen just to his rhythm playing; he was one of the best in the world, ever.
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dr_blasto: I'm too lazy to read TFA, but it's not EVH's solo skills that REALLY made him one of the best players, it was his mind-blowing rhythm playing. Seriously. Strip out all the solo fluff and listen just to his rhythm playing; he was one of the best in the world, ever.


I credit that to the same reason he's so good on lead as well:  Dude just had an ear for it.  Every once in awhile a creature is born that just has it.  Part practice for sure but also part just natural talent.  I don't have that, I only have what comes from practice and I consider myself a reasonably "OK" guitar player.  I'll never be on his level though, I just don't have "it"
 
moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: You go girl!

"When this style fell into the hands of lesser musicians, namely an endless parade of long-haired white dudes who tended to preen better than they played, it often seemed like one more arrogant step in the white expropriation of rock music from its Black musical roots. "


I think what Edgy McEdgerson meant was "he was my favorite, and played in a style that i found more pleasing than some others."
 
Znuh [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Next on Slate: How tomatoes? Do hats absorb secrets? Why flan?
 
dothemath
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I think it was a combination of the notes he played along with the speed and also the order in which he played those notes.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I don't care how good of a guitar player you are, that doesn't make up for David lee Roth
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image 109x187]

Eddie was the best at making that thing sing, IMHO, and that took unique talent indeed.


ah the Boss Pedal Flanger....

Didn't Eddy also use the MXR Distortion box too?

I couldn't keep up with his toys and stopped caring when he used an electric drill.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Slate, huh. Appropriation?
 
IndyJohn [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: You go girl!

"When this style fell into the hands of lesser musicians, namely an endless parade of long-haired white dudes who tended to preen better than they played, it often seemed like one more arrogant step in the white expropriation of rock music from its Black musical roots. "


Eddie Van Halen was not black. 

How is it expropriation of Black culture for people to copy his innovations?

This was the dumbest and Slate-iest statement in the piece.
 
RainDawg [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Practice, practice, practice. His technique allowed him to get creative. Kind of an anti-Jimmy Page.
 
ObscureNameHere [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

nekom: dr_blasto: I'm too lazy to read TFA, but it's not EVH's solo skills that REALLY made him one of the best players, it was his mind-blowing rhythm playing. Seriously. Strip out all the solo fluff and listen just to his rhythm playing; he was one of the best in the world, ever.

I credit that to the same reason he's so good on lead as well:  Dude just had an ear for it.  Every once in awhile a creature is born that just has it.  Part practice for sure but also part just natural talent.  I don't have that, I only have what comes from practice and I consider myself a reasonably "OK" guitar player.  I'll never be on his level though, I just don't have "it"


Further, he had a sound that wanted -- and when couldn't find it on stock instruments-- he BUILT IT.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Electricity.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
EVH was really good, but so were a lot of players of that era.

Randy Rhoads and Yngwie come to mind.

There are 50s, 60s, and 70s greats that are equal if not better.

There are probably better players that we haven't heard of...but...you really need the right band and the right songs to make the leap to being as big as he was.
 
toejam
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

dr_blasto: I'm too lazy to read TFA, but it's not EVH's solo skills that REALLY made him one of the best players, it was his mind-blowing rhythm playing. Seriously. Strip out all the solo fluff and listen just to his rhythm playing; he was one of the best in the world, ever.


This. He was great at the subtle stuff. That gets overshadowed by his pyrotechnics
 
Gramma
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Eddie Van Halen had an amazing stage presence - he genuinely looked like he was having fun when he played.  That was what I liked about him the most.
 
whidbey
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Gen X Lolbertarians.

What a concept.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

whidbey: Gen X Lolbertarians.

What a concept.


You're worse than crossfitting vegan evangelical.  Take that shiat to the politics tab.
 
drumhellar
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

dr_blasto: I'm too lazy to read TFA, but it's not EVH's solo skills that REALLY made him one of the best players, it was his mind-blowing rhythm playing. Seriously. Strip out all the solo fluff and listen just to his rhythm playing; he was one of the best in the world, ever.


On that note, here's a Youtube playlist of exactly that.
 
Cleffer
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
""Eruption" isn't much of a composition, but that's a little like saying that Deep Throat isn't much of a love story."

Uhh... Jesus Christ, dude.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: You go girl!

"When this style fell into the hands of lesser musicians, namely an endless parade of long-haired white dudes who tended to preen better than they played, it often seemed like one more arrogant step in the white expropriation of rock music from its Black musical roots. "


Wow I bet that author is a hit at parties, namely is that he gets hit a lot at parties.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
There are good guitarists, then there are great guitarists and then a handful of them that are a guitarist's guitarist.

Chet Atkins, Les Paul, Tommy Emmanuale, EVH, SRV, Bill Frissel, Roy Clark, a very select handful.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
EVH's service to the world was convincing me that I would never be great guitar player so I better spend enough time studying to get good grades. Now, only my family and friends get tortured.

/not really a terrible player
//teenage daughter just walked in and told me that I am
///still better than her, for now
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Article is stupid. $5 words in a fiddy cent article.
Also " Roth seemed like a hackneyed West Coast derivation of Steven Tyler, ...."
Jim Dandy Mangrum laughing in a corner.

RIP Mr. H.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ObscureNameHere: nekom: dr_blasto: I'm too lazy to read TFA, but it's not EVH's solo skills that REALLY made him one of the best players, it was his mind-blowing rhythm playing. Seriously. Strip out all the solo fluff and listen just to his rhythm playing; he was one of the best in the world, ever.

I credit that to the same reason he's so good on lead as well:  Dude just had an ear for it.  Every once in awhile a creature is born that just has it.  Part practice for sure but also part just natural talent.  I don't have that, I only have what comes from practice and I consider myself a reasonably "OK" guitar player.  I'll never be on his level though, I just don't have "it"

Further, he had a sound that wanted -- and when couldn't find it on stock instruments-- he BUILT IT.


I can't remember which 80s magazine i read it in way back when, but they went into what he did to his guitars. Much of it was in regards to the work he did on his pickups and re-wrapping them and doubling (if memory serves) the length of copper. I may be wrong on details but I do recall the dude basically rebuilt his stuff to his standards and that added to his signature sound...in addition to the talent
 
whidbey
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: whidbey: Gen X Lolbertarians.

What a concept.

You're worse than crossfitting vegan evangelical.  Take that shiat to the politics tab.


Well I see I've found the lolbertarian.

lol.

Also, you're not a mod, you do not dictate what gets posted here.  :)

Thanks.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

steklo: There are good guitarists, then there are great guitarists and then a handful of them that are a guitarist's guitarist.

Chet Atkins, Les Paul, Tommy Emmanuale, EVH, SRV, Bill Frissel, Roy Clark, a very select handful.


You misspelled Joe Pass.
 
Norad [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Breaker Moran: Electricity.


Biology.

Seems to me it's chemistry.

/Rush threadjack ends
 
Cleffer
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

rudemix: I can't remember which 80s magazine i read it in way back when, but they went into what he did to his guitars. Much of it was in regards to the work he did on his pickups and re-wrapping them and doubling (if memory serves) the length of copper. I may be wrong on details but I do recall the dude basically rebuilt his stuff to his standards and that added to his signature sound...in addition to the talent



You're right. But really almost all of the "Virtuoso" guitarists did some type of customizing to their axe, for example, Yngwie Malmsteen scalloped the living hell out of his frets.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
They really broke the bank when they made the video for "Jump".
 
realmolo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

gar1013: EVH was really good, but so were a lot of players of that era.

Randy Rhoads and Yngwie come to mind.

There are 50s, 60s, and 70s greats that are equal if not better.

There are probably better players that we haven't heard of...but...you really need the right band and the right songs to make the leap to being as big as he was.


There weren't really any better "technical" guitar players than Eddie. And precious few of them actually...rocked. Yngwie is boring-as-fark. Rhoads was up there. Dave Mustaine is another.

Early Van Halen stuff *still* sounds like the ultimate expression of pure *rock*. Nobody else has ever come close to hitting it so perfectly, and almost all the credit goes to Eddie and his guitar skills and, as someone alluded to earlier, his "ear". He just had the magic.

I would argue that he is the most influential rock guitar player ever. Even more than Hendrix.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

gar1013: You misspelled Joe Pass.


yes, him included, for sure.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Maybe one of you music nerds can tell me what 'brown sound' is supposed to mean.
 
OK So Amuse Me
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I read TFA and I can't figure out if the 'author' liked or disliked EVH. There was too much flip-flopping between 'grudging respect' to 'mild annoyance' over his playing I got a little seasick. I think they got paid per word as well. o.O
 
Cleffer
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: They really broke the bank when they made the video for "Jump".



It was better than Rush's "Time Stand Still"

WOOOOOOSHHHHHHHHHH
 
REO-Weedwagon [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: You go girl!

"When this style fell into the hands of lesser musicians, namely an endless parade of long-haired white dudes who tended to preen better than they played, it often seemed like one more arrogant step in the white expropriation of rock music from its Black musical roots. "


So, you're linking a book that is also written by the same writer of this article?

your blog sucks
 
Wonktnod
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

whidbey: Also, you're not a mod, you do not dictate what gets posted here.


That's rich coming from you.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

realmolo: Early Van Halen stuff *still* sounds like the ultimate expression of pure *rock*. Nobody else has ever come close to hitting it so perfectly, and almost all the credit goes to Eddie and his guitar skills and, as someone alluded to earlier, his "ear". He just had the magic.

I would argue that he is the most influential rock guitar player ever. Even more than Hendrix.


I wonder if we were to fast forward fifty years to when rock is viewed the way jazz is now, would EVH one of the half-dozen or so musicians that we still talk about?  I suspect so.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That article can be shorted to one word: synaesthesia.

He had it. Very, very few people do.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: Maybe one of you music nerds can tell me what 'brown sound' is supposed to mean.


around here?  Probably a note that gets made when farting.
 
H31N0US [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
My favorite EVH rhythm work

Van Halen - Diver Down - Hang 'Em High
Youtube PJM2paIyn2c
 
drewogatory
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I would argue that he is the most influential rock guitar player ever. Even more than Hendrix.

I could agree with this. Was SRV essentially the last hugely popular Hendrix devotee? Everyone still tries to play like EVH and they were really only 10 years apart.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: Maybe one of you music nerds can tell me what 'brown sound' is supposed to mean.


My understanding was it was what his early guitar tone looked like if you closed your eyes.   His guitar tone post-5150 was plain and generic.  I'd call it "clear".
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Representative of the unwashed masses: The Googles Do Nothing: You go girl!

"When this style fell into the hands of lesser musicians, namely an endless parade of long-haired white dudes who tended to preen better than they played, it often seemed like one more arrogant step in the white expropriation of rock music from its Black musical roots. "

Wow I bet that author is a hit at parties, namely is that he gets hit a lot at parties.


Remember in the early 90s how everything was labeled as "super" to denote superiority (super-sized, Super Nintendo, etc), and by the late 90s and early 2000s that was changed to "XTREME!" this s and that? All so that people selling crap could somehow convince you their stuff was better by setting it apart with that nonsensical moniker?

Welcome to 2020 where that label to get attention is now "evil white dudes!".
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Representative of the unwashed masses: The Googles Do Nothing: You go girl!

"When this style fell into the hands of lesser musicians, namely an endless parade of long-haired white dudes who tended to preen better than they played, it often seemed like one more arrogant step in the white expropriation of rock music from its Black musical roots. "

Wow I bet that author is a hit at parties, namely is that he gets hit a lot at parties.

Remember in the early 90s how everything was labeled as "super" to denote superiority (super-sized, Super Nintendo, etc), and by the late 90s and early 2000s that was changed to "XTREME!" this s and that? All so that people selling crap could somehow convince you their stuff was better by setting it apart with that nonsensical moniker?

Welcome to 2020 where that label to get attention is now "evil white dudes!".


In the 80s everything was "mega-" or "turbo-".
 
sourballs
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

steklo: There are good guitarists, then there are great guitarists and then a handful of them that are a guitarist's guitarist.

Chet Atkins, Les Paul, Tommy Emmanuale, EVH, SRV, Bill Frissel, Roy Clark, a very select handful.


Roy Buchanan
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
As a guitarist that started playing hard rock and metal during the early 80s I may be able to help here a bit.

There are guitarist that are great "technical", like Joe Satriani, Yngwie Malsteen
There are guitarist that are great "showboat", like almost every hair band between 1977-1990 but think Angus Young
There are guitarist that are great "experimental" , like Steve Vai, Frank Zappa
There are guitarist that are great "rhythm" , like Keith Richards, Nile Rogers,
There are a handful of guitarist that play "lose" and bluesy but still manage to keep it sounding tight, like Jimi Hendrix, Jimmy Page, Stevie Ray Vaughan

The thing about Eddie, is he did a good mix of all of this. The reason why he is always somewhere close to the top of the best of all times list is because, he wasn't afraid to experiment, he wasn't classically trained, he started in a two piece band with just him and his drummer brother and taught himself how to make a full and thick sound even without a bass so he excelled at rhythm, he was flashy and all over the stage even when over 60 when I saw VH just a few years ago, he was always smiling for the audience, and most of all, he looked like he was having the best time of his life every time he got on stage. He made virtuoso guitar playing look like it was easy and fun, he was lose and casual like you were the only guest at a private practice session even though you were sitting with 50,000 people. It was his infectious love of playing that got so many of us to pick a guitar and try it for ourselves.

He inspired us to try and have as much fun playing guitar as he was.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: I don't care how good of a guitar player you are, that doesn't make up for David lee Roth


Come on, David Lee Roth is every bit the singer that Anthony Kiedis is.
Minor seventh vocal- jazzy!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

sourballs: Roy Buchanan


and Danny Gatton too....

I love tele's...
 
Displayed 50 of 63 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.