(NYPost)   Hiker solves missing person case the hard way   (nypost.com) divider line
    More: Sad, National Recreation Area, Glen Canyon Dam, National Park Service, Arizona, Colorado River, Page, Arizona, Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona's Glen Canyon Dam Overlook  
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
By co-starring in a James Woods and Michael J. Fox movie?
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hayduke?
 
adammpower
‘’ 1 hour ago  
someday archeologists will find these "tar pits" full of information age humans all over the place and wonder why they all jumped in a pile.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
the unabomber was right [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Witnesses reported the victim was on top of the rim overlooking the Colorado River taking pictures when he fell approximately 100 feet and then slid approximately 150 feet further," the NPS said.

The NY post doesn't proofread? The man fell 150 feet farther and we don't need to consider this correction further.
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For now it's just another mystery. If anyone can figure out whose bones they are, that mystery will be solved, and possibly also a missing person case. I'm guessing that area was underwater prior to the dam being built, which reduces the chance of it being an archeological find, but a surprising  number of people drop off the map without generating a missing persons case anywhere, and moreso the further back in time you go. Hopefully it will solve another mystery, but there's no guarantees.
 
mrparks
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It works for shoes, too. Close your eyes and throw it over your left shoulder with your right hand.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

mrparks: It works for shoes, too. Close your eyes and throw it over your left shoulder with your right hand.


Does NOT work. I tried it. No dead bodies near the shoe.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Someone should build a fence.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Petite Mel: mrparks: It works for shoes, too. Close your eyes and throw it over your left shoulder with your right hand.

Does NOT work. I tried it. No dead bodies near the shoe.


You aren't throwing it hard enough.
 
phishrace
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Article fails to answer the obvious question. Did either of them get the selfie?

/resisting urge to insert tasteless jpg or gif
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

the unabomber was right: "Witnesses reported the victim was on top of the rim overlooking the Colorado River taking pictures when he fell approximately 100 feet and then slid approximately 150 feet further," the NPS said.

The NY post doesn't proofread? The man fell 150 feet farther and we don't need to consider this correction further.


That doesn't bother me as much as calling him a "victim".

/unless NYPost is recycling, which wouldn't surprise me, this isn't the first time that someone falls and dies and the rescue:retrieval party find another body.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

phishrace: Article fails to answer the obvious question. Did either of them get the selfie?

/resisting urge to insert tasteless jpg or gif


How about a special splat selfie that only gets taken when you hit the ground?  Dying like this is the stupidest way to go.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Sounds cursed. send a bunch of ghost hunters out to check.
 
shill1253
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Hiker solves missing person case the hard way

I read that as Hitler.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It seems that only kids do this because they feel invincible.  Us old farts realize that we aren't invincible so we're much less likely to kill ourselves by accident and for no good reason. (unless we're drinking, then all bets are off.) -   We tend to also be more aware of probability and gravity.

Ultimately, I guess we have too many people on the planet anyway.  Thank you Darwin for getting rid of the dumb ones.
 
