(Accounting Today)   Fugitive eludes authorities due to massive cum scheme. It's Latin so don't get too excited about it   (accountingtoday.com) divider line
21
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Okay.  I thought it was going to be Japanese porn for a second.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He's a slippery one but eventually the charges will stick.

/Dnrtfa
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Slimewave says what?
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now I REALLY hate him
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, I thought it might have been a cwm scheme, and another Wales thread.
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All ever hear is, Pie Jesu domine, dona eis requiem
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's no Daisy, he's no Daisy at all
 
MaestroJ
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm still trying to think of a "Massive Cum Scheme" is the name of my (insert band) tribute band name joke.

.......... but I don't know what band to put there. Suggestions?
 
jtown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MaestroJ: I'm still trying to think of a "Massive Cum Scheme" is the name of my (insert band) tribute band name joke.

.......... but I don't know what band to put there. Suggestions?


img.discogs.comView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size


"Massive Cum Scheme" is the name of my spoogemetal band.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If a government had any brains, they'd offer him immunity and a job on the condition that he explains EVERYTHING to regulators for legislative fixes. High frequency dividend arbitrage is perfectly legal, it just adds nothing to the market liquidity.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The Danish tax agency, Skat,"

[snert]
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His lawyer at the time, Geoffrey Cox, told him in 2015 that he had nothing to fear and that it would all be over soon, Shah said. Cox, who would go on to become U.K. Attorney General and play a pivotal role during various Brexit crises last year, declined to comment.

*sigh*
 
MythDragon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

MaestroJ: I'm still trying to think of a "Massive Cum Scheme" is the name of my (insert band) tribute band name joke.

.......... but I don't know what band to put there. Suggestions?


Pussy Riot
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's tradition that a regulator responds in anger to a rule bender.
 
quasimike
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Ron Jeremy escaped?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This thread is on its way to being ghastly
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

MaestroJ: I'm still trying to think of a "Massive Cum Scheme" is the name of my (insert band) tribute band name joke.

.......... but I don't know what band to put there. Suggestions?


Genitorturers
 
