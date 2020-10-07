|
Fark NotNewsletter: Tab changes and a swear jar? On my Fark?
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2020-10-07 12:21:45 PM (17 comments) | Permalink
A message from Drew Curtis:
________________________
Hey everyone, hope your week went well.
Looks like we'll be making some changes to some of the Fark tabs. We're splitting out STEM as its own tab and replacing Geek with Fandom. STEM is for the science and technology stuff, Fandom is for pretty much anything that might show up at a comic con. If anyone's looking for some greenlights, we could use some more submissions there once the change takes place. It'll either be later this week or early next, keep an eye out.
Upcoming feature: swear jar. The Fark filters on naughty words started as an in-joke, but over the years people have pointed out that they should be able to swear on occasion if they really really want to. We agree, however the filter's become a legacy holdover from the days of the early internet, and it does more on the Fark backend than just filter out swear words so we can't get rid of it. Meanwhile, a ridiculous feature suggested by TotalFarkers is that maybe we could allow people to swear via a swear jar.
This Friday, I'll be asking TotalFarkers for input on what words should be swear jarable. We think Carlin's Seven Words is probably a good start, but what else should be on the list? Keep an eye out for the TFDiscussion link appearing Friday, and if you're not currently a TotalFarker you can sign up for TotalFark and join us!
Today's Fark News Livestream goes out at 3 p.m. Eastern, check it out at my Twitch channel. We've had to trickle in a little politics here and there, but luckily the news cycle has somehow had time for a little weirdness on the side. In particular, today we cover Whatever Happened to Ken Bone, and what compensation you're due from the government if it turns out your father was actually a deep cover government operative who took off once the job ended. And more!
________________________
We now return you to your usual Fark NotNewsletter.
________________________
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
Petey4335 had a feeling that a photo that captures a rock climber's falling glasses in midair is authentic
SpectroBoy wasn't too sure about a plan to foil employers' monitoring software that screenshots employees' computers
capt.snicklefritz has a list of "people to punch" that includes children and Rick Moranis
Theaetetus found an example of an article's description of posture that indicates flirting
propasaurus shared a bit of trivia about a "Last Week Tonight" segment dedicated to former coal mining CEO Bob Murray
The Minstrel Boy agreed with an assessment of a kindergarten teacher who's completely covered in tattoos
cameroncrazy1984 made an announcement when New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for COVID-19
Farking Clown Shoes taught us something about properly expressing ourselves when finding out a man who fought against protecting miners from black lung now has it himself
Naido described the kind of person who would shoot two people for bringing him a hamburger with mayonnaise on it
koder knew how to keep from getting into trouble for having a BB gun showing in your bedroom during an online class
Smart:
Boondock3806 interpreted the "Thin Blue Line" flag
hubiestubert discussed tactical napping
Spaceballer's login checked out in a thread about an attack on Rick Moranis
t3knomanser defended Gene Roddenberry's opinion that there should be no interpersonal conflict in the 24th century
HugeMistake pointed out that some mishaps don't need to be seen as a huge mistake
Joe USer gave some helpful advice for your pork facials
jvl shared some tips for people who are new to camping
cartersdad came face-to-face with history in a Walmart
CSB Sunday Morning: What's the coolest thing you've ever found while exploring?
Smart: hubiestubert hid out in a German bunker
Funny: Fear the Clam discovered a very useful stamp at the law office
Funny (honorable mention): The Pope of Manwich Village showed us an awesome dragon egg
CSB [Cool Story, Bro] Sunday Morning is a thread for Farkers to share true stories from their own lives based on a weekly topic. If you have a topic idea for a CSB Sunday Morning thread, please contact Farkback ahead of time, or just submit it on Saturday afternoon/evening. Please note: While submitted CSB Sunday Morning threads have a high likelihood of being greenlit, there is no guarantee they will be.
TotalFark Discussion:
Note: This section can only be accessed by TotalFarkers
Funny & Smart: Brawndo replied to a submitter who's living with a freeloading slob who now claims to be too sick to work
Smart: eyeq360 shared a work of art
Smart: chucknasty explained why, even though we're all tired of it, you need to hang in there and keep wearing masks
Funny: croesius learned that sometimes the disgusted is actually the disgusting
Funny: mikaloyd accidentally posted an important password
Smart: vegas_greaser had faith that we can all power through this
Politics Funny:
WayneKerr supported Donald Trump during this difficult time
Tranquil Hegemony shared a public service announcement after Trump's COVID-19 infection was revealed
gunga galunga overheard a fourth voice at the presidential debate
grokca let us know how one politician was handling Trump's diagnosis
Diogenes shared one COVID-19 symptom Trump didn't have to worry about
Bonus FarkStaff Picks:
HerptheDerp showed what the presidential debate threads were doing to the Fark servers
thatguyoverthere70 wrote a fantastic American Christmas poem
Politics Smart:
Ginnungagap42 was shocked at what ended up being the cause of our downfall
Devolving_Spud figured Trump will continue to get his beloved high TV rankings even after he leaves office
markie_farkie thought there could be more behind Trump's debate performance that just his usual personality
RyansPrivates gave reasons for hoping Trump fully recovers
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week, listed from highest number of votes down
Photoshops:
kabloink showed the white nose of regret
RedZoneTuba found out why the call it The Nutcracker (sorry)
Yammering_Splat_Vector knew that what the next presidential debate really needs is more energy
RedZoneTuba accidentally made a handy copy
#2 couldn't make it any more obvious
RedZoneTuba hilariously proved that the internet has ruined us all
Bumcheese would've gotten away with this if it hadn't been for these meddling kids
kabloink gave these chicks some threads to complete their look
opalakea was hanging out with the peeps
RedZoneTuba tucked the kids in for the night
Fartist Friday: Write a poem celebrating vodak and/or tacos AND illustrate it using any medium
nanim revealed the ingredients of a Farker's diet
This week's Fartist Friday theme, brought to you by E-brake: "Fall into Fall": Create an art project with an autumn theme using Paint/Draw/Photoshop and real-life things like colorful leaves and glittery corn
Farktography: Luminous
beerrun captured a sneaky sunbeam in Upper Antelope Canyon
Farktography is Fark's weekly photography contest. If you would like to suggest a Farktography theme, please contact Elsinore.
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on the Quiz last week, and hopefully some folks will take my advice and see the 1991 Sylvester Stallone farce "Oscar" when given the opportunity. A pity that no one will do so on the big screen in the 1000 club this week, as I guess I made last week's Quiz a little too hard. Gravitationally Challenged came out on top with 914, followed by WoolyManwich in second with 910 and tiezane in third with 898. FrancoFile made fourth with 852, and runwiz finishes out the top five with 830.
The hardest question on the Hard Quiz was over Hasbro's newest corporate partnership with their Yahtzee brand. Only 25% of quiztakers knew that you could now get a new Yahtzee set containing a replica of the Nissin Cup Noodles Styrofoam container, an iconic piece of American office breakroom trash. Because there's nothing more American than cheap, empty carbs laden with salt in a non-recyclable container.
The easiest question on the Hard Quiz was about death threats in corporate governance. 90% of quiztakers knew that it was founder of Costco Jim Senegal who once threatened to kill the current CEO if he raised the price of the stores' hot dog and soda combo from the $1.50 he had set it at decades before. I really, really wish he'd gone into major league baseball management instead.
The hardest question on last week's Easy Quiz was over which musician just had herself turned into two different figurines now available at Target, as well as a... (checks notes) signature ukulele from Fender? Anyway, only 55% percent of quiztakers knew that it was Billie Eilish and her (I'm not gonna say iconic because they're just weird right now) outfits from her "Bad Guy" and "All Good Girls" videos. Also, she can play the ukulele rather well, so if you're having trouble understanding her lyrics, you can still enjoy her music.
The easiest question on the Easy Quiz was about the expression "Jumping the Shark." 95% of quiztakers knew that the expression came from an episode of "Happy Days" in which Henry Winkler showed off his skills on waterskis by jumping over a shark. Something to remember, though - although the expression is used to denote a decline in quality of a program, that episode was from the start of season five - and the show continued for another six seasons. That's commercial success by any definition.
If you missed out on last week's Quiz, you can catch up on the Fark Weird News Quiz here.
Congratulations to the winners, and we'll be doing it all again this week.
· · ·
