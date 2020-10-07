 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   This 10,000 sqft French castle can be yours for only 3.3 million. Methinks thee newspaper hath misprinteth thee price
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds high. I was one of the original buyers for Château de Rastignac  that had  220 acres and useable farmhouse for less $250k. It was a fun rehab and even found a few caves on property with items left during WWII
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Was there an oval office there?
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yes. It was just really close to the original WH building. No west or east wing but did still had a carriage House for horses.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*thy
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Friends of ours bought a château in the Haute Savoie for only a couple of hundred grand. I mean, they spent double that fixing it up, but now they live in a 15th century French castle they paid $450k for.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bought a house in St. Raphael after and made a vow never to deal with any building called a monument historique ever again.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Castles cost a lot of money for upkeep and renovation (if they're old and need renovations). So some of them go for a "small" amount of money because whoever pays for them is going to spend several times that to make them livable.
 
Fizpez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At the very end it says the property taxes are ~$4000.... which is about 6 months of my property taxes on what is DEFINITELY not a castle.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Living in a castle sounds nice until it's winter and you realize "central heating" is hiring someone to go around and tend fireplaces all day.
 
padraig
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are a LOT of castles in France, and nobody wants to buy them because the upkeep costs are infamously ruinous.
 
NewWorldDan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TFA says "the property obtained full protection as a historic monument in France."  A property like this is essentially an expensive vanity project.  You aren't buying the property so much as volunteering to be the conservator of it.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If you care what the price of entry is, you can't afford the price of upkeep.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
perimeter walls date to the 11th century, with period features including openings (called machicolations)

Robo Beat
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

It varies from region to region and town to town, but property taxes in France are generally quite low compared to the US.  My home's market value is probably somewhere around €475k, but the combined property (paid by the owner) and council (paid by the resident) taxes are about €700/year.  The council taxes are supposed to be phased out over the next three or so years as well.  The gov't simply gets its money elsewhere, I suppose.
 
jamspoon [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

If it's anything like the Grade 1 Listed Building status in the UK the rules for maintenance and alterations are strict and closely monitored. And as you say, costly.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

People misunderstand "room temperature" when it comes to serving red wine, and think of American short-sleeved 72F.

Room temperature really means what you have in a castle or manor house, in the winter, with no central heating.  There's a reason they invented tweed and brocade back then.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That place would need about 25 Roombas, as many cats, 75 litterboxes, and definitely new roofs.

No, thank you.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

People serve reds too hot and whites too cold.
 
Massively Multiplayer Addict
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The price of castles like this belies their remoteness and high upkeep cost, and while some modernization has taken place, it is only partially covered by central heating and such.

Places like this tend to be bought by people to upkeep them for historical sake rather than to actually live there.
 
Massively Multiplayer Addict
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

And it's stunning how little that can buy you in some parts of the SS....
 
Massively Multiplayer Addict
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
// US not SS
///Sorry for third post
 
jamspoon [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

John Oliver said something similar
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

This.
Your stuck with the very gaudy decoration scheme because it's historic.
No thanks!
 
Gig103
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Absolutely. The USA has low income taxes because then the ultra-rich are "disproportionately" supporting the country. They, and by extension the government, feel everyone should pay closer to an equal share regardless of what they can afford. So like I have no state income tax in WA, but a $10,500 annual property tax bill.

I looked into a job in Germany and I believe the tax rate was closer to 45% versus the 28% I pay now, before all the deductions and craziness of our tax laws (my effective rate is 20%). Also VAT varies but is typically around 21%? Here states vary in sales tax, some 0% up to 10%.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Username checks out.
 
