(CBS News)   ISIS Paul and ISIS Ringo charged in Federal court over the deaths of American hostages   (cbsnews.com) divider line
5
Il Douchey [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
We all live in a cell of mujahideen, a cell of mujahideen, a cell of mujahideen...

DRTFA
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I blame ISIS Yoko.
 
zobear
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Is ISIS Paul the cute one?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
better run for your life...
 
chitownmike
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Sounds like they nee some HELP!
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

