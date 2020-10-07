 Skip to content
(USA Today)   Thousands brace for lost luggage as Hurricane Delta makes landfall in Mexico on its way to US Gulf Coast   (usatoday.com) divider line
12
Vhale [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Took me a minute. Boo subby! Boo!
Take your upvote =p
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Standing by:

Fark user image
 
Local Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
First Delta to land on time in decades.
 
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user image


Bring it, Delta.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Alternative titles...."Delta Dawns" and if it fizzles out, "the Delta Farce"
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If it doesn't connect through Atlanta I'll be surprised.
 
dothemath
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I took a little road trip a couple weeks ago and there are enough "TRUMP" flags and lawn signs in South Louisiana to soak up the storm surge.

Watching Trump continually fu*k over the very yokels who voted for him almost makes this whole scene tolerable.
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I wag my finger at this Hurricane
i.makeagif.com
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
My guitar gently weeps...
Fark user image


/not mine
//the Royal mine
 
