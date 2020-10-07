 Skip to content
(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Two 13-year-old girls facing terrorist threat charges. Ridiculous. Everyone knows 13-year-old girls are the absolute model of tranquility   (wjactv.com) divider line
olapbill [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
that is so fetch
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like they *removes sunglasses* nipped that in the buds.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sail The Wide Accountancy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Damnit, that was so fast! Came here to post our little lady Katie.
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Everyone also knows what old Fark would do with this thread...
 
Kuta
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Sail The Wide Accountancy: Diogenes: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/a4kTFt7a​IOo?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

Damnit, that was so fast! Came here to post our little lady Katie.


I haven't gotten on Hulu yet. I wonder if they kept her after the Animaniacs reboot.  I'm guessing not.
 
LaBlueSkuld
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Diogenes: Sail The Wide Accountancy: Diogenes: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/a4kTFt7a​IOo?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

Damnit, that was so fast! Came here to post our little lady Katie.

I haven't gotten on Hulu yet. I wonder if they kept her after the Animaniacs reboot.  I'm guessing not.


From what I've heard (New series isn't out until next month) is that it's mainly going to be the Warner Siblings and Pinky and the Brain. Goodfeathers will make cameos. I know for certain Hello Nurse and Minerva Mink got cut but Minerva got cut from the show really early on, anyway.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Doesn't this seem like a scenario where intervention combined with a change of scene and therapy would do a lot more good than charges?  Being a young teenager sucks rocks, it would not surprise me if mutual antagonism and other on-campus issues that the school didn't properly address contributed to this escalating situation, and it doesn't sound like any real harm was yet caused.
 
Bmorrison
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

olapbill: that is so fetch


stop trying to make "fetch" happen
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Back in the day 13 year old girls were too busy chatting about their 25 year old boyfriends to bother with silly school kids.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Slenderman unavailable for comment.
 
oldsbone
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: Sounds like they *removes sunglasses* nipped that in the buds.


I'm pretty sure you're going to Hell for that comment.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

mr_fulano: Everyone also knows what old Fark would do with this thread...


bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Slender Man or old school Ouija board influenced?
 
drayno76
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Either of them named Heather?
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
They're gonna give somebody cooties?
Whar rest of story? Whar?
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

mr_fulano: Everyone also knows what old Fark would do with this thread...


Nothing but epic karaoke!
 
BoothbyTCD
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: Sounds like they *removes sunglasses* nipped that in the buds.


Chris Hansen, indicting where to sit.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Slenderman unavailable for comment.


Oh, boy. I had forgotten about that messed up story. Thanks for getting me started bracing for the Halloween thread.
 
olapbill [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

drayno76: Either of them named Heather?


CORNNUTS!
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Bmorrison: olapbill: that is so fetch

stop trying to make "fetch" happen


Too late, it happened.
And no, her father wasn't pleased to hear about it.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
In 2020 you don't shoot up a school, you just cough on everybody
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Trigger warning!!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Oh, boy. I had forgotten about that messed up story.


The documentary of that whole fiasco was very interesting. During the movie the police are interviewing the girls separately and each one was so nonchalant in their answers, it was disturbing to watch. It seemed neither of them had any remorse or was saddened by the outcome.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Back in grade school, me and my then best friend Sean who sat next to each other would draw what we called "sick pictures". They were basically stick figures and battle scenes of those stick figures being killed in various ways. Think of the Calvin and Hobbes snowmen. They were kinda like that.

Weird to think that if I was a kid in school today and did that, I could be charged as a terrorist.
 
czei [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
As someone who's had a 13 year old daughter, it's a scary combination of hormones combined with a lack of awareness of consequences in an almost adult-sized body.   At 12 they're making crafts with wildflowers and the next year they're trying to kill you for cutting off the internet at 11PM.  YMMV.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

czei: As someone who's had a 13 year old daughter, it's a scary combination of hormones combined with a lack of awareness of consequences in an almost adult-sized body.   At 12 they're making crafts with wildflowers and the next year they're trying to kill you for cutting off the internet at 11PM.  YMMV.


I saw that movie. Evan Rachel Wood was really good in it.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ less than a minute ago  

TWX: Doesn't this seem like a scenario where intervention combined with a change of scene and therapy would do a lot more good than charges?  Being a young teenager sucks rocks, it would not surprise me if mutual antagonism and other on-campus issues that the school didn't properly address contributed to this escalating situation, and it doesn't sound like any real harm was yet caused.


Yep.  Putting them in jail right now does nothing but increase their likelihood of doing a serious crime later.  But we're in zero-tolerance, risk-free America.  With everyone's stupid behavior now memorialized on a smartphone, kids don't have a chance to screw up and learn anymore.

Of course we're scrutinizing politicians' and Supreme Court nominees' yearbooks for stupid shiat that we can use against the political ideology they identify with, so we are where we are.
 
