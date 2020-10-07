 Skip to content
 
(BBC-US)   Holocaust survivor rescued as a child, studies what causes people to help others. Takes what he learned and teaches police how to be EPIC   (bbc.com) divider line
fecalhook [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Thanks subby!
Informed, actionable ideas fill my needs for perspective and hope.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Loyalty to their oath to protect and serve. Not to asshats that would break it. Great power comes with great responsibility.
 
camarugala
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Self interest in some form or another. A mathematician found a proof for this in the 50s or so. He spent the rest of his life trying to disprove it and after donating everything he had to charity and living of a pint of milk a day, he died of malnutrition.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Thanks subby, I needed that right now.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Good luck getting the police union to adopt this liberal bullshiat.

/abolish the FOP
 
Theaetetus
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The Active Bystandership for Law Enforcement (ABLE) project will offer support to police departments across the country in developing their own peer-intervention training programmes. Built on the principles of EPIC, ABLE training, technical assistance and research will be provided, free of charge.
An initial $400,000 (£307,000) has been raised to fund the project, led by Georgetown University and law firm Sheppard Mullin. With demand for police reform growing, ABLE organisers are hoping more funding will follow.

How about taking some of that funding from the police budgets? Like, maybe they can go without shiny new APCs for a year or two?
 
