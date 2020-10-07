 Skip to content
 
(Guardian)   Metropolitan Police forced to pay out to son of undercover officer who took the 'under covers' part too literally   (theguardian.com) divider line
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
he got excited when she yelled out 'fark the police', the rest is history...
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If we all got money after discovering our father wasn't who we thought he was, we'd be rich.
 
whitefangz64
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
All cops have bastards?
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If this is actionable, open the floodgates and let the lawsuits flow.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
As long as lying to potential partners about how much money you make is still legal.
 
mrparks
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
A cop undercover as a left-wing activist.

Sounds fun. Wonder what he was trying to get them to blow up.
 
dracos31
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

mrparks: A cop undercover as a left-wing activist.

Sounds fun. Wonder what he was trying to get them to blow up.


He didn't have to, he set fire to shiat himself for street cred with them.
 
jumac
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
you would think as a undercover cop he know better then to do this.

as well as the story said he was married with kids before going undercover.  what did his wife think of all this, or was she like ohh well he needed to do what he did to do his job?
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.