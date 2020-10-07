 Skip to content
"HAZ ANYONE SEEN MAH BUCKET?"
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Here he is.

i.guim.co.ukView Full Size
 
Kilted_Dude [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'm just here for the Bukket memes
 
bhcompy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
meme resurrection time?
 
Publikwerks [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"I had a Walk signal! Pinnipedestrians have right-of-way, asshole!"
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing the locals guised that seal.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So starving ocean critters are taking to the land in search of food? Good thing this planet isn't dying or anything.
 
monkeypapa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A much more interesting story about an elephant seal lost in Indiana
 
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HailRobonia: Good thing the locals guised that seal.


i.chzbgr.comView Full Size


LOLBRB-BQ
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fig 1.1. What an Elephant Seal Guise might look like

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Doctor Funkenstein
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Here he is.

[i.guim.co.uk image 700x420]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Publikwerks: [i.ytimg.com image 480x358]


And the follow up.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
On a somewhat serious note, I have much respect for all those trainers in the pics with the seals. I would never want to be enclosed with an animal that large.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Publikwerks: [i.ytimg.com image 480x358]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CalebWilliamson
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jelly Bean Raider [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Wee fella, ain't he?
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: Publikwerks: [i.ytimg.com image 480x358]

[Fark user image 600x400]


That seal might be cold, but I'm a little otter!
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
a rogue, bull elephant seal is the ideal combination of mayhem and hilarity. I think is should become a standard unit.

"So how was the party last night?"  "It really got out of hand. The place is a mess.  It was easily a 5 elephant seal-er"
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: a rogue, bull elephant seal is the ideal combination of mayhem and hilarity. I think is should become a standard unit.

"So how was the party last night?"  "It really got out of hand. The place is a mess.  It was easily a 5 elephant seal-er"


I propose just shorten it to ES.
So "We had an ES4 yesterday". 5 point scale.
Use it until people forget what the ES stands for.

/honestly, I never realized just how large these critters were
//oh, the humanity
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: tom baker's scarf: a rogue, bull elephant seal is the ideal combination of mayhem and hilarity. I think is should become a standard unit.

"So how was the party last night?"  "It really got out of hand. The place is a mess.  It was easily a 5 elephant seal-er"

I propose just shorten it to ES.
So "We had an ES4 yesterday". 5 point scale.
Use it until people forget what the ES stands for.

/honestly, I never realized just how large these critters were
//oh, the humanity


I thought they were called 'elephant' seals ironically.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Nurglitch:

I thought they were called 'elephant' seals ironically.

Wrawwr I am an elephant seal!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Doctor Funkenstein
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: a rogue, bull elephant seal is the ideal combination of mayhem and hilarity. I think is should become a standard unit.

"So how was the party last night?"  "It really got out of hand. The place is a mess.  It was easily a 5 elephant seal-er"


I don't have anything of substance to add.  I just wanted to mention that your Fark handle is awesome.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Disguise In Love
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Special Guest
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

It's pronounced, "boo-kay."
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Not this bucket

joemygod.comView Full Size



/soon...
 
