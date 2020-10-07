 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Sun)   "I've got 150 kids by having sex as a sperm donor, my last 'customer' had her partner wait at the bedroom door." The Son is there (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
13
    More: Giggity, Semen, Donation, Artificial insemination, Sperm bank, Woman, Sperm donation, Surrogacy, Fertility  
•       •       •

454 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Oct 2020 at 12:35 PM (10 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No way I'd do that. Things go south for the couple, somebody looks to you to support the children.
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: No way I'd do that. Things go south for the couple, somebody looks to you to support the children.


The paperwork to prevent that would take no time at all to draw up.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Maybe some people weren't meant to have kids. In a factual sort of way, a person might think, Huh. Well, maybe I can't have biological children.
In a fantasy kind of thinking, a person thinks, Huh--I bet I can buy a baby though. I WANT one. This is what your warped society has done for you.

If you're farking an acquaintance or a stranger to make a baby, maybe you ought to stop.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
FTA: "It's more than the average person but there are people who have more. There's some sultans out there who have more."
"It's fewer than 200," he laughed. "I'm not a rockstar and I'm very respectful."

He plays Creole
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
In this week's edition of "that never happened"...
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This is a serious mental illness, he will probably be links to hundreds of cases of cervical cancer, his mindset
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
mononymous
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Boondock3806: edmo: No way I'd do that. Things go south for the couple, somebody looks to you to support the children.

The paperwork to prevent that would take no time at all to draw up.


And it only takes one judge to nullify any document, to protect the interest of the child.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Sounds too much like work with enormous liability potential to me.
 
lennavan
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Boondock3806: edmo: No way I'd do that. Things go south for the couple, somebody looks to you to support the children.

The paperwork to prevent that would take no time at all to draw up.


The paperwork to petition a court to invalidate your paperwork would take no time at all to draw up and would be a slam dunk case.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I never met a professional sperm donor, but I've met several professional sperm recipients.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Boondock3806: edmo: No way I'd do that. Things go south for the couple, somebody looks to you to support the children.

The paperwork to prevent that would take no time at all to draw up.


It appears that in the UK, you have to be an officially registered sperm donor to avoid child support obligations. If you are making a private donation, you can be liable for child support. I'd imagine that since his donations are via actual sex, then there is no contract in the world that will protect him. In America, the court would toss such a contract in a heartbeat.
 
jso2897
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fake.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 minute ago  

lennavan: Boondock3806: edmo: No way I'd do that. Things go south for the couple, somebody looks to you to support the children.

The paperwork to prevent that would take no time at all to draw up.

The paperwork to petition a court to invalidate your paperwork would take no time at all to draw up and would be a slam dunk case.


No it wouldn't
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.