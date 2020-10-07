 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Big Lead)   Reporter bravely fights off raccoon before going on air live. "Frickin racoons, man"   (thebiglead.com) divider line
16
    More: Amusing, President of the United States, English-language films, United States, man flips, family's trash, life of a White House reporter, garage door, White House  
•       •       •

821 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Oct 2020 at 12:05 PM (40 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
memeguy.comView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And you don't EVEN want to mess with the possums
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Came to see actual raccoon hijinx; leaving disappointed.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Laszlo has years of experience in solving racoon problems
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I think it is spelled racans.
 
Rascalian
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

koder: Came to see actual raccoon hijinx; leaving disappointed.


RAAAAA
 
Rucker10
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


They sense the weakness in human governance, and are probing for the most efficient ways into the White House to seize the reins of power.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Time to prepare... for the rest of 'em.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: And you don't EVEN want to mess with the possums


CSS:   I have witnessed raccoons being very respectful of opossums.   Many times.   A whole gaze of raccoons sit around at a respectful distance as the lone possum was eating whatever.   Not messing with it at all. Then when it leaves they move in to finish whatever it is.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I know exactly what he means ... racoons are bastards and the people who feed them are bigger bastards.
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Rucker10: [Fark user image 425x282]


I live in a greenbelt above fish plants and restaurants above a bay.  We are ground zero for raccoons.    We are just fortunate they don't have opposable thumbs.   They get along with all the cats in my neighborhood.  This past summer a stray tweener cat was hanging around and my boy kitty was having none of that.   He had been stalking/yowling at the poor little guy and was moving in for the attack.  A coon happened to walk in between them and the coon and my guy stopped briefly with what seemed like a "hey, how you doing, bro?  I'm kind of busy going after this other cat, gotta go".  The coon continued on it's way, as did my murderous cat.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Rucker10: [Fark user image 425x282]


i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

snowybunting: [Fark user image 350x351] [View Full Size image _x_]


i hope that racoon landed on a concrete edge of a step, and also that it was you.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.