(9News (Australia))   Man stupid enough to drive his six-figure Maserati supercar onto the beach gets it stuck in the sand. Bonus: He rips bumper off in a recovery effort after using a ute to tow it off   (9news.com.au) divider line
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
One of the best things to do on any vacation to the Outer Banks is head on up to one of the 4WD accessible beaches, like at Ocracoke or Corolla, and just camp out to wait for the first halfwit who tries to drive a sedan or other non-4WD vehicle out onto it. You often don't have to wait very long.

Sometimes you'll even get to see the true men of genius who manage to get their 4WD trucks stuck in the sand. Because, oddly enough, 4WD doesn't translate to "magically turns shiatty drivers into good ones."
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I didn't know they were re-making "Office Space."
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Uhh that is not a supercar. Extremely expensive fiat yes. Supercar no.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
A Maserati QP is a "supercar" In the same way that a Hyundai Genesis is a "supercar."
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
When TFA says it was declared a writeoff, I have a hard time beliving it.  Radiator core supports and front clips are modular.  Replacing such parts would be fairly easy, even if they're a little more expensive than on other cars.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Did he lose his license? Will he be able to drive?
 
dothemath
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Ah Maserati, the Italian Honda Accord.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The truck knew that would happen.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


Haven't these people suffered enough? Now you're making them tow your cars?!
 
Armchair_Invective [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Cyberluddite: A Maserati QP is a "supercar" In the same way that a Hyundai Genesis is a "supercar."


It's a very expensive GT Sports car, but not technically a super car.
 
Vkingbanna
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
How is trashing the bumper making the car a write-off?
 
stuffy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Stupid games, Stupid prizes.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If you're wondering why people will attach a tow cable to a bumper it's because they're too dumb to realize that the body of a car isn't the major structural component of the car. I once saw a guy with an SUV trying to change a tire in a parking lot. I offered to help when I saw him put the jack under the door frame. I told him to look in his manual to see exactly where the jack should go but he told me no, he could figure it out. I went back to my car and watched the door buckle. He didn't even notice because he was looking at the wheel waiting for it to lift.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Well duh, you obviously need two utes for a job like dat.
 
tmyk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Ahh that brings back memories from the earlier days of the web.

Fark user imageView Full Size


I can still hear the crunching sound from the video and the kid saying "I said STOP many times!"
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.