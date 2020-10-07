 Skip to content
(Reuters)   Italy puts its boot down, orders masks up   (reuters.com) divider line
    More: News, Europe, Italy, European Union, COVID-19 infections, face masks, Italian regions, Rome, health ministry  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't wait for the day when this all ends. There will be partying in the streets when the pandemic ends....and it will. Hopefully sooner rather than later.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lotta babies being made, probably because everyone will give up all protection for a while.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

You think women want to go through pregnancy right now?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
And that's ITALY. A fascist, rapey hellhole full of conservatives.

....

...

Aaaaany day we'll have a plan.... Yep...
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
<Gesticulates menacingly>
 
Glenford [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Social distancing for Italians is only kissing one cheek.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Masks up, pants down, that's the way I go thru town.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Just now? Weren't they like the second country to get it?
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

After, after after after
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Guys. Everyone needs to wear a mask outside of their house. Always. Like, for the next year. If you live in an area with low transmission rates, you can live something approaching a normal life, but in a mask.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

"I can barely make my rent/mortgage, let's add childcare costs on top of that! YAY!"
 
freakay [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I think what we all have to accept is that era we just went through from around 1970 to 2020 was an unprecedented period of travel and mobility.  I was the first person in my family to go to Europe as a college student after my immigrant family members came to America in the 1870-1890s.  Cheap, reliable and safe air travel made it possible, but the side impacts of air travel like this was never conceived of...the spread of terrorism, the spread of infectious disease, and the increased amount of carbon in the atmosphere.

We may not ever travel like that again.  The notion that people can just hop on a plane to Rome seems so remote right now.  Its sad, but again, you never realize you are in an anomalous period until you are out of it.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

McKinsey has put out an interesting report regarding that:  https://www.mckinsey.com/indus​tries/he​althcare-systems-and-services/our-insi​ghts/when-will-the-covid-19-pandemic-e​nd

TLDR: return to "normalcy" begins in Q2 of 2021.  Pandemic effective end is Q3 or Q4 of 2021 (this depends on an effective and well-distributed vaccine).

But they have worst case, best case, and most likely scenarios.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fredsnake
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
screw that
 
dothemath
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Ah Italy, the Mexico of Europe.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So I guess their first lockdown didn't work so we were right all along!  USA!  USA!  USA!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

That doesn't make any sense.  It probably sounds smart though.
 
wantingout
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
now imagine that boot stamping on a human face forever.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

They're experiencing a second wave, as most of Western Europe is right now.   They were back to almost normal over the summer, but with fall/winter settling in, especially in the North, their numbers are creeping back up.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Yeah, I don't understand what's meant by that comment. *shrugs*
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Wow a government that cares about the health of its population, wonder what that feels like.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

He's thinking of Mexican wine.
 
dothemath
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

They have the same flag.
They both love the accordion.

Theyre basically the same country.
 
patrick767 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
wtf? They didn't already have a mask mandate? Or is this just adding it for outdoors too? Masks outdoors likely won't help much unless you're in a big crowd.

People pose for a selfie in Naples, where masks are required outdoors 24 hours a day and bars and restaurants are required to close at 11.00.p.m.

But the bars and restaurants are open? FFS. Hopefully they've at least limited capacity.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

O, the tyranny of having to wear a piece of cloth on my face. This is JUST LIKE the Holocaust!
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

They have the same flag.
They both love the accordion.

Theyre basically the same country.


Have you been to Italy?   Just curious.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Is there an Italian version of MAGAts? "Mama mia! My freedumbinis, they are all a-gone, because I have to wear-a the mask." [furious gesturing intensifies]
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

They have the same flag.
They both love the accordion.

Theyre basically the same country.


Italian food is good. That's about it though.
 
dothemath
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

They have the same flag.
They both love the accordion.

Theyre basically the same country.

Have you been to Italy?   Just curious.


Im there now.

There are Mexicans everywhere.
 
skatedrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I went to go see my doctor yesterday, sat in the room waiting with my mask on. He comes in and immediately takes off his mask. I ask if I can take mine off too and he says you can if you want, these masks aren't doing shiat and everybody knows it.
 
dothemath
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Yeah, im sure that happened.
 
1funguy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Is Italy a state now?
Sounds kind of southern USA by the description...
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

They have the same flag.
They both love the accordion.

Theyre basically the same country.

Have you been to Italy?   Just curious.

Im there now.

There are Mexicans everywhere.


You're in Italy right now??!!!  Oh man, do I envy you.  What part of the country??
 
skatedrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

And yes, my cholesterol levels are back to normal, thanks for asking.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

And then everybody clapped.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

They have the same flag.
They both love the accordion.

Theyre basically the same country.

Italian food is good. That's about it though.


Fark user imageView Full Size


You really know how to hit me right in the gut.  Jesus, this hurts.   :-(
 
Juc
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

The pandemic ending isn't a sure thing; they still don't have a vaccine for aids for example.
I mean there's over 100 candidates but it's pretty normal for a ton of candidates to be deemed unworthy for one reason or another.

I'm a ray of sunshine this morning I guess, I don't think there's a reason to despair but you shouldn't get too optimistic either or you could end up super depressed if things go the sorta typical route for vaccines etc.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Boots down, masks up. That's the way we like to f---
 
dothemath
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

They have the same flag.
They both love the accordion.

Theyre basically the same country.

Have you been to Italy?   Just curious.

Im there now.

There are Mexicans everywhere.

You're in Italy right now??!!!  Oh man, do I envy you.  What part of the country??


Fark user imageView Full Size

Im in San Remo trying to convince Dickey Greenleaf to give up jazz and come back to America and continue his studies at college
 
Autoerotic Defenestration [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 minute ago  

While I am skeptical that the described episode was actual, it is the fact that, there are people who refuse to wear a mask, that makes the doctor's statement believable.
 
germ78
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Masks on your chin, masks on your chin, lookin like a fool with your masks on your chin
 
