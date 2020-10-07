 Skip to content
(Slate)   "Everyone needs to work less." *refreshes Fark screen* I'm on it, man   (slate.com) divider line
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
By any rational measure, we could and should all be working about 20 hours a week by now, while still receiving a living wage.

The late David Graeber ("Bullshiat Jobs", "Debt") is just the latest in a long line of "radical" thinkers to lay this out. The irony of in particular white collar jobs that seem to spill over into late nights and weekends is at least half of everything that happens in the average office is meaningless busywork generated to keep people occupied - but unfortunately, we've gotten way too good at it so that the people doing actual work are, paradoxically, overworked while delivering what could usefully be done in a productive four hours a day.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm telling my teams to not work a minute longer than 8 hours a day and take the time off that they're given as a benefit.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to get up at 6am, drive my kid to school, fight freeway traffic to the office, sit at my desk for 8 hours getting all my work done, then fight traffic getting home.

Now that I'm teleworking, I get up at 6am, get online, and get most of my work done by 9am (the kid mostly takes cares of herself). Then I work sporadically the rest of the day, with time out for breakfast, lunch, a nap, mowing the lawn, or general sloth. It may add up to 8 hours. I don't know and I don't care.
 
capn' fun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was just talking about this yesterday with my now third manager since March. Between the pandemic, the recession, and significant changes in the organization that would have made this year very, very challenging in and of themselves, it's been even more difficult to handle because I literally haven't left work in over six months. Except for a handful of days in July and August to go camping, I haven't been further than about 20 miles from my desk that entire time.

I recently made some significant changes that are already starting to help. When I was working from home a few evenings a week or catching up on weekends, my home "office" was really a spare bedroom with an IKEA dining room table in a corner to serve as a desk. A few weeks ago I gutted the room, got a set of real office desks and moved them in front of the windows, put in a nice couch, a television, some bookshelves, and a dorm fridge and microwave. I started making sure to leave the house every day, even if just to go get coffee. I bought a pair of large monitors to attach to the laptop inside, and a portable monitor so I can work outside on the patio table when the weather is nice. And I set up and stick to a very strict schedule: sign on at the same time, lunch at the same time, sign off at the same time. No exceptions. I don't work in an industry where anything that I do could possibly be so important that putting it off until the next day will cost someone their life, their health, or their liberty.
 
Galileo's Daughter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm working remotely as well.  I stop for coffee breaks, dog walk breaks, and Just to stretch.  Most of my true work gets done in 6 hours, tops.
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'd like to be working at all. Laid off since March.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
George Bernard Shaw and John Maynard Keynes predicted that technology would lead to a 15-hour workweek. But somehow, tech has consistently been designed to find ways to work more, not less.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"working less, will give us more money because then we can fire the people that aren't working and use that money for capital investment on other business endeavors."
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Calypsocookie: I'd like to be working at all. Laid off since March.


That sucks. Sorry.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I don't think I CAN work any less
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The US has strong Calvinist roots.

The idea of working less is anathema to most.  It's an idea we need to get used to (especially considering there will be less labor to share before too long)
 
pup.socket
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
How can I do negative work?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"So, working hard or hardly working?"
 
Program User
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: By any rational measure, we could and should all be working about 20 hours a week by now, while still receiving a living wage.

The late David Graeber ("Bullshiat Jobs", "Debt") is just the latest in a long line of "radical" thinkers to lay this out. The irony of in particular white collar jobs that seem to spill over into late nights and weekends is at least half of everything that happens in the average office is meaningless busywork generated to keep people occupied - but unfortunately, we've gotten way too good at it so that the people doing actual work are, paradoxically, overworked while delivering what could usefully be done in a productive four hours a day.


I don't know who you're profiling, but anyone in the accounting division would like to send you to the guillotines.

Layoffs and cuts have resulted in a frantic pace just to keep up in many places.

And don't say it's non-essential work unless you don't like receiving your receivables, and you like paying invoices just because someone invoiced you, regardless of whether they delivered any good or services.

Middle managers?  Yeah, to hell with them.  But the remaining office workers who actually do the work are far more pressed than any time I've seen.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Good thing the world agrees with this so we wouldn't lose any ground.

Why are families still a thing? The courts have made it pretty clear they aren't needed.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: Good thing the world agrees with this so we wouldn't lose any ground.

Why are families still a thing? The courts have made it pretty clear they aren't needed.


iamskibibitz
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

pup.socket: How can I do negative work?


Posting on Fark is a great start.
 
sebacoyl chloride [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

pup.socket: How can I do negative work?


Have the force you're applying and the direction of travel be in opposite directions.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: By any rational measure, we could and should all be working about 20 hours a week by now, while still receiving a living wage.


Depending on where you live in the country and the field you work in, this should be possible.  Outside the biggest, most popular cities (NY, LA, etc.), a single person should be able to easily live on $50k a year and maintain a fairly high standard of living (possibly even less).  Therefore, if you are in a field that you would make $100k full time, work half as much and get half the pay.  A lot of professional fields could be structured this way (doctor, lawyer, accountant, computer programmer) if one wanted to.  Few people want to.
 
TheDogDidIt
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Reminds me of the socialist drivel I've read like;

"If you own a company you should be paying your employees even if they can't work.  They need the money more than you.   And besides, if you own a company you have plenty of money'
 
pup.socket
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

sebacoyl chloride: pup.socket: How can I do negative work?

Have the force you're applying and the direction of travel be in opposite directions.


But I'm a pacifist, I don't apply force.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
the whole economy and culture being driven by life twinks min/maxing everything and levering a lot of BS to game it all.

This is what's wrong.
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm sure contingencies apply to that Howard Stern big $$ contract - makes it sound like there's a lot of money on the table but the odds of him 'winning' all of it are probably zero.

/ see the inflated $$s on 'pro sports contracts' for reference
// the agents make sure the biggest $$s are the ones leaked
/// celebrity agents/managers not known for their truthfulness
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Galileo's Daughter: I'm working remotely as well.  I stop for coffee breaks, dog walk breaks, and Just to stretch.  Most of my true work gets done in 6 hours, tops.


Remote work has been more efficient for me.   No wasted time on commutes or drives to meetings.  I should be accessible for calls or zoom during general business hours, but I can crawl out of bed and do work at 6 in the morning or put an hour in the evening.

Also for me anyways, there is this psycological effect not to fark around as much if I'm at home. One would think otherwise with my bedroom next door beckoning me for naps or thoughts of playing hooky, but I seem to be less inclined to fark around at home - I feel like (well most days) like cranking out work faster so I can leave my little home office and have my afternoon to me to do whatever.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

nanim: I'm sure contingencies apply to that Howard Stern big $$ contract - makes it sound like there's a lot of money on the table but the odds of him 'winning' all of it are probably zero.

/ see the inflated $$s on 'pro sports contracts' for reference
// the agents make sure the biggest $$s are the ones leaked
/// celebrity agents/managers not known for their truthfulness


As for sports contracts, a lot depends on the sport.  In the NFL, most of the money isn't guaranteed; for instance, if you get injured, you don't get paid.  In the MLB, most of the money is guaranteed.  It is not uncommon for a MLB team to pay tens of millions of dollars to players that haven't played in several years and never will play again.
 
sebacoyl chloride [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

pup.socket: sebacoyl chloride: pup.socket: How can I do negative work?

Have the force you're applying and the direction of travel be in opposite directions.

But I'm a pacifist, I don't apply force.


Sure you do.  You're applying it to your chair right now.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

sebacoyl chloride: pup.socket: sebacoyl chloride: pup.socket: How can I do negative work?

Have the force you're applying and the direction of travel be in opposite directions.

But I'm a pacifist, I don't apply force.

Sure you do.  You're applying it to your chair right now.


No, not really, it is just a complex interaction of electromagnetic fields.
 
sebacoyl chloride [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

pup.socket: sebacoyl chloride: pup.socket: sebacoyl chloride: pup.socket: How can I do negative work?

Have the force you're applying and the direction of travel be in opposite directions.

But I'm a pacifist, I don't apply force.

Sure you do.  You're applying it to your chair right now.

No, not really, it is just a complex interaction of electromagnetic fields.


Well, yeah, if you want to get all 20th-century about it.

/I mostly deal with Newtonian stuff.
//Would you believe I took five physics classes and never had a decent E&M course?
///Three.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Program User: HugeMistake: By any rational measure, we could and should all be working about 20 hours a week by now, while still receiving a living wage.

The late David Graeber ("Bullshiat Jobs", "Debt") is just the latest in a long line of "radical" thinkers to lay this out. The irony of in particular white collar jobs that seem to spill over into late nights and weekends is at least half of everything that happens in the average office is meaningless busywork generated to keep people occupied - but unfortunately, we've gotten way too good at it so that the people doing actual work are, paradoxically, overworked while delivering what could usefully be done in a productive four hours a day.

I don't know who you're profiling, but anyone in the accounting division would like to send you to the guillotines.

Layoffs and cuts have resulted in a frantic pace just to keep up in many places.

And don't say it's non-essential work unless you don't like receiving your receivables, and you like paying invoices just because someone invoiced you, regardless of whether they delivered any good or services.

Middle managers?  Yeah, to hell with them.  But the remaining office workers who actually do the work are far more pressed than any time I've seen.


I think you may have proven the point. If people are frantic and hyper stressed from their jobs, they might just be overworked.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

sebacoyl chloride: Would you believe I took five physics classes and never had a decent E&M course?


Yep, I will. It took me a whole master's particle physics curriculum to finally find one. Well, qed, but it is the same thing asymptotically :D
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If the economy was in any way rooted in logical decision-making, this writer would be absolutely right.

Unfortunately it's based on a bunch of sociopaths' wet dreams, so have fun everyone!
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

MrBallou: Calypsocookie: I'd like to be working at all. Laid off since March.

That sucks. Sorry.


It's OK I have a plan.
