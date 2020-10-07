 Skip to content
(Click Orlando)   Video of drunk driver crashing into home caught from three different angles. John Woo pleased   (clickorlando.com) divider line
26
growinthings [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Right in the heart of Lung Eye-Land,
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Parent of the year candidate right there.
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you listen closely, you can hear HER yelling at the kids, "IF YOU DON'T BEHAVE, I'M GOING TO PULL THIS CAR OVER RIGHT NOW!!!".
 
goatharper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF difference does it make that she's a "mother/" You never see stories about men lead with "Father acts like an ass." Spitting out a crotch goblin is as often as not a sign of bad judgement in and of itself.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No doves? Boooooo!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

growinthings: Right in the heart of Lung Eye-Land,


ex-wrong islander here...


I know Brentwood too...sad place.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
geocacherphil
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The theme for the Dukes of Hazzard autoplayed in my head watching that
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Banned from driving for life would be a great start.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

goatharper: WTF difference does it make that she's a "mother/" You never see stories about men lead with "Father acts like an ass." Spitting out a crotch goblin is as often as not a sign of bad judgement in and of itself.


Fark user imageView Full Size



I beg to differ. News 12 on Long Island loves stories about dads....
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Mr_Vimes: Banned from driving for life would be a great start.


oh please, everyone knows she'll go to court, pay a butt load of cash for a lawyer and gets off with her license back and a slap on the wrist.

She'll be at the nail salon before you know it.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

goatharper: WTF difference does it make that she's a "mother/" You never see stories about men lead with "Father acts like an ass." Spitting out a crotch goblin is as often as not a sign of bad judgement in and of itself.


"Daddy ate my eyes!"
 
misanthropicsob [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

goatharper: WTF difference does it make that she's a "mother/" You never see stories about men lead with "Father acts like an ass." Spitting out a crotch goblin is as often as not a sign of bad judgement in and of itself.


In this case, her kids were in the car with her. When dudes do something that harms their kids, yes they do say "A father was caught today power washing his child with a car wash hose after the kid..."
 
misanthropicsob [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm sure her kids are glad that the house she hit was made of twigs and not brick or lumber. Just fast was she going on a residential street?
 
AnEasyTarget
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The news uses the term mother to indicate the children in the car were hers and not some random children she bought at the bazaar.
 
MBooda
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
three different angles

Yeah, but...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

goatharper: WTF difference does it make that she's a "mother/" You never see stories about men lead with "Father acts like an ass." Spitting out a crotch goblin is as often as not a sign of bad judgement in and of itself.


It makes a difference because her kids were in the freakin' car. If a guy did it with kids in the back seat, you damn well know they'll call out his fatherhood.
 
Blink
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

goatharper: WTF difference does it make that she's a "mother/" You never see stories about men lead with "Father acts like an ass." Spitting out a crotch goblin is as often as not a sign of bad judgement in and of itself.


Most of the time when I see "Father" in a headline, it's when some police officer murders a Father in front of their kids.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I saw no doves, subby.
 
wxboy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

misanthropicsob: goatharper: WTF difference does it make that she's a "mother/" You never see stories about men lead with "Father acts like an ass." Spitting out a crotch goblin is as often as not a sign of bad judgement in and of itself.

In this case, her kids were in the car with her. When dudes do something that harms their kids, yes they do say "A father was caught today power washing his child with a car wash hose after the kid..."


Awfully specific example there...
 
dothemath
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

snowybunting: [Fark user image 528x269]

[Fark user image 517x269]


Real life image of an OD'ing biatch coming to your house.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

steklo: Mr_Vimes: Banned from driving for life would be a great start.

oh please, everyone knows she'll go to court, pay a butt load of cash for a lawyer and gets off with her license back and a slap on the wrist.

She'll be at the nail salon before you know it.


Don't know about NY but in Pa having kids under 16 in the car ups the charges.... a lot.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Was there a Baby on Board sticker?
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Mr_Vimes: Banned from driving for life would be a great start.


You sound... MADD... I sure hope you never get a second chance in life. =)
...smiley face added for further snarkiness.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
On the topic of multi-camera stuff, have you ever noticed that DVD remote controls have a button named 'angle'?

Hardly any DVDs actually make use of it, but it's so they can add multiple camera angles, and the viewer can swap between them.

Unfortunately, I've only ever seen it used twice ... I remember one was "Die Hard".  (It might've been in the special features) where you could see a few scenes (with things exploding, it I recall correctly) from multiple angles.

Another one was something animated, where you could swap between the storyboards / rough animation and the finished work.  (I want to say it was "Clerks: the Animated Series", but I'm not 100% certain).

I also vaguely remember there being some DVD out there where an icon popped up every so often to let you know when there was something that you could hit a button to get alternate content.  But that might've been to show deleted scenes, and so was branching, not multi-angle.)
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

misanthropicsob: I'm sure her kids are glad that the house she hit was made of twigs and not brick or lumber. Just fast was she going on a residential street?


It's Long Island, not Little Pig Island.
 
