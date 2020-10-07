 Skip to content
(WBTW Myrtle Beach)   White-out dots appearing on cars not related to sex trafficking, possibly left by man with a huge correction   (wbtw.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's never been easier to troll people.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Parking enforcement by attendants too lazy to bend down and chalk the wheel?
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ZAZ: Parking enforcement by attendants too lazy to bend down and chalk the wheel?


They've never done that before. Thats what baby sacrificers do to get folks scared.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZAZ: Parking enforcement by attendants too lazy to bend down and chalk the wheel?


Around here they have a long stick with chalk on it so they don't have to bend down
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this like the three red circles on Charleston liquor stores? Maybe it's to identify moonshiners?
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh good. I was wondering what was going to replace the Satanic panic of the 80s. Time to start banning Dungeons and Dragons because it's a front for sex trafficking.
 
usernameguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the cars without dots are related to sex trafficking?
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: It's never been easier to troll people.


Agreed.

boston.comView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the funniest things about loopy urban legends like this is how needlessly complicated they are, especially the child abuse ones.

How Qidiots think child molesters meet up: They drive around at random, looking at store logos, until they find one with a triangle in its logo (for example at a pizza place, which serves triangular slices of food), and then go inside and say, "Yo, y'all got any kids to molest?" and then they get shown to the secret basement dungeon and get to pick a child to abuse.

How child molesters actually meet up: They go to some dark web site.

How Qidiots think children get abducted: Someone hangs out in parking lots, and marks all the cars that they see kids getting out of with a special mark that definitely won't just get washed off the next time it rains, and then later the abductors just drive around neighborhoods at random until they spot a car with that mark in the driveway and then they spend weeks casing the house to determine patterns of movement, and then choose the right moment to pick the lock, hack the alarm system, enter, and steal your kid.

How children actually get abducted: Someone waits until you're ignoring your brat in Walmart (about 90% of the time you're in there) and they grab them.
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I've learned anything from the internet, it's that pedos are all-powerful, evil-genius, super villains with unlimited resources and technology, and that they're definitely not the kid's minister, uncle, or coach.
 
Sgt Otter [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: It's never been easier to troll people.


I think a conspiracy theorist coming up with yet another OH NOES, SEX TRAFFICKERS!! hoax is just phoning it in for the Koncerned Karen Krowd at this point.

How about a little originality, for fark's sake?
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3 hole punch Jim is unamused
unrealitymag.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how long until this current panic fades like the ritual abuse panic of the 80s.  It was just 4 years ago that "creepy clowns" were a social media thing, and then that flamed out.  I wonder why.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Oh, right....  It turns out creepy clowns are real.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully whoever is doing this will be sent to a correctional facility.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: One of the funniest things about loopy urban legends like this is how needlessly complicated they are, especially the child abuse ones.

How Qidiots think child molesters meet up: They drive around at random, looking at store logos, until they find one with a triangle in its logo (for example at a pizza place, which serves triangular slices of food), and then go inside and say, "Yo, y'all got any kids to molest?" and then they get shown to the secret basement dungeon and get to pick a child to abuse.

How child molesters actually meet up: They go to some dark web site.

How Qidiots think children get abducted: Someone hangs out in parking lots, and marks all the cars that they see kids getting out of with a special mark that definitely won't just get washed off the next time it rains, and then later the abductors just drive around neighborhoods at random until they spot a car with that mark in the driveway and then they spend weeks casing the house to determine patterns of movement, and then choose the right moment to pick the lock, hack the alarm system, enter, and steal your kid.

How children actually get abducted: Someone waits until you're ignoring your brat in Walmart (about 90% of the time you're in there) and they grab them.


Regarding that last part, it's amazing how little most parents pay attention to their kids. Like, that right there is all the proof I need that there isn't some child trafficking epidemic in the country, because if there really were some massive conspiracy involving tens of thousands of pedos, then we'd be seeing a lot more kids go missing, with how easy it is to get one alone.

I'm not saying everyone needs to be a helicopter parent. Quite the opposite.I take this as a sign that society, for the most part, is pretty cool and not disgusting pedos, for the simple fact parents don't have to keep their kids under 24/7 surveillance.

But you really should keep a better eye on you kid all the same.
 
zorkmcgork
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Statistically, you are much more likely to get sexually assaulted by someone if their car has a 'Thin Blue Line' flag
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The sex traffickers must be hiding in the tree I sometimes park under.

/not sure why they want to sex traffic me
//but I'll take it.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: It's never been easier to troll people.


Yep.  Garbage information spreads faster than fact
 
Armyrec1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattyBlast: Hopefully whoever is doing this will be sent to a correctional facility.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dennysgod [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe the Cardassian's are up to their old tricks again...how many dots did you see?
 
shoegaze99 [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: How children actually get abducted: Someone waits until you're ignoring your brat in Walmart (about 90% of the time you're in there) and they grab them.


It's also important to note that THIS ALMOST NEVER HAPPENS.

Stranger Danger is a crazily overblown cause for concern. The vast, vast, vast, vast majority of abductions are by people the kid knows, usually a parent.While abductions by strangers do happen and are tragic, they are fleeting rare. It happens less than 350 times a year on average.
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Hey qanon people! Nobody wants your ugly kids!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chainsaw Turd Elf
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
There is a meme I see that says sex traffickers use zip ties on windshield wipers when a lady goes in a store. Then, she comes out and has to get out of her car to take off the zip ties and she gets kidnapped! As if, sex traffickers are trying to kidnap middle class white woman who will set of a statewide manhunt as opposed to them seeking out victims that are already vulnerable and at risk  who can be manipulated.
 
Sgt Otter [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

shoegaze99: Prank Call of Cthulhu: How children actually get abducted: Someone waits until you're ignoring your brat in Walmart (about 90% of the time you're in there) and they grab them.

It's also important to note that THIS ALMOST NEVER HAPPENS.

Stranger Danger is a crazily overblown cause for concern. The vast, vast, vast, vast majority of abductions are by people the kid knows, usually a parent.While abductions by strangers do happen and are tragic, they are fleeting rare. It happens less than 350 times a year on average.


...and it's not kids getting snatched off the street.  It's a lonely, neglected, naïve kid who meets some manipulative loser online who pretends to understand them.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
These boards at Walmart are really ads for the kids they have for sale in the back.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
floydw
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Vigilante Truth sounds like a group that works to "end sex trafficking" while trafficking young girls.
 
jaytkay
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: How children actually get abducted: Someone waits until you're ignoring your brat in Walmart (about 90% of the time you're in there) and they grab them.


...a parent doesn't return them after a custodial visit.
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: One of the funniest things about loopy urban legends like this is how needlessly complicated they are, especially the child abuse ones.

How Qidiots think child molesters meet up: They drive around at random, looking at store logos, until they find one with a triangle in its logo (for example at a pizza place, which serves triangular slices of food), and then go inside and say, "Yo, y'all got any kids to molest?" and then they get shown to the secret basement dungeon and get to pick a child to abuse.

How child molesters actually meet up: They go to some dark web site.

How Qidiots think children get abducted: Someone hangs out in parking lots, and marks all the cars that they see kids getting out of with a special mark that definitely won't just get washed off the next time it rains, and then later the abductors just drive around neighborhoods at random until they spot a car with that mark in the driveway and then they spend weeks casing the house to determine patterns of movement, and then choose the right moment to pick the lock, hack the alarm system, enter, and steal your kid.

How children actually get abducted: Someone waits until you're ignoring your brat in Walmart (about 90% of the time you're in there) and they grab them.


You are wrong. I saw a documentary about sex trafficking, and it proved that most sex trafficking comes from American teenagers being taken from their hotel room on Paris. Then they are taken to Eastern Europe, where they are taken by the mob.
 
p51d007
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
notzombies.comView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

cman: ZAZ: Parking enforcement by attendants too lazy to bend down and chalk the wheel?

They've never done that before. Thats what baby sacrificers do to get folks scared.


Meter maids, baby sacrifices, what's the difference?
 
jaytkay
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I've seen a Qidiot who hangs out at a randoms suburban corner waving a "SAVE THE CHILDREN!!!" sign at traffic. Now I want to stop and put some White Out dots on the stop sign on her corner.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: These boards at Walmart are really ads for the kids they have for sale in the back.

[Fark user image 559x367]


c1.staticflickr.comView Full Size


the trick is to use a special password phrase with the customer service folks.

client: Nice weather today.
CSR: I wouldn't know. I've been working all day
client: oh, say, where can I find children's clothing half off?
CST: Try the dressing rooms if not, try the back door, I'll have an associate bring one to you.
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: These boards at Walmart are really ads for the kids they have for sale in the back.

[Fark user image image 559x367]


I'd rather wait until the end of quarter clearance sales to buy my kids. The markdowns are incredible!
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
TFA sounds like someone in SC took the stand-up comic's advice (name forgotten):

- Hand out paintball markers to drivers.
- If someone is driving like an asshole, shoot them with a paintball.
- Cars covered in paint spots are driven by the assholes.

/can't find the video
//just try avoiding all the fanboy videos if you use the term paintball in your search
 
Autoerotic Defenestration [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nijika
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ZAZ: Parking enforcement by attendants too lazy to bend down and chalk the wheel?


They're farking the cars!!

/ tailpipers... can't trust 'em.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MiamiChef
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Those damn sex traffickers keep trying to get me.
 
brachiopod [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Quickel: "That's the number one thing you need to be looking for. Someone posing, asking the questions that should not be asked."

Posing:

d25tv1xepz39hi.cloudfront.netView Full Size



Asking the questions that should not be asked:

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
