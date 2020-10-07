 Skip to content
(Cleveland Plain Dealer)   "A few minutes later he called police to say someone stole his cigarettes. An arriving officer located the smokes, which were in his front pocket"   (cleveland.com) divider line
9
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Good to see nobody feared for their life.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"You planted those on me!"
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Remember the Parma highway sign the Ghoul had?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
No word on the Creedence?
 
EL EM
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
And the next call, his reading glasses were on his head. His pointed head.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stormin Gorman
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
sott.netView Full Size
 
dg41 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Parma. This is absolutely no surprise.
 
morg
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Holy crap. His dad must be a cop because they bent over backwards to let him go home.
 
