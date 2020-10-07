 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Anti-masker complains about how hard her life is. No word if her name is Rona Parks
    Dumbass  
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A normal human cares about the welfare of other humans.
This mammal fails as human, at least as "normal".

Did not even get to the self aware part.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If only there was some simple thing you could do to stop people from yelling at you... oh, if only
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If somebody steps on your toe and stays there, you have every right to say "Get off!" and it doesn't mean you're treating the person "like they're not even human."

Carelessly exposing me to a potentially deadly disease is a little worse than a sore toe, and NO, I will not take your word that you're not infected, especially since you've proven yourself to be a careless dumbass.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Lady you're being treated like a human, an ignorant,reckless human.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Then start acting like a human!
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Also, what's the deal with the olive drab straps over her shoulders. Is she wearing Tacticool gear?
I'd not be the least surprised if she's a gun humper, too.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Weeners:

Same. Signed, the nudist community
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You could follow the guidelines so we get through this pandemic faster.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This tells you more than you think - look at her, she's willing to make her own life hard, to publicly humiliate herself just in order to make other people's lives hard.

It's the same mentality as a toddler screaming on the floor in a mall because they can't get their way.

They are willing and able to take the whole country down just because they can't have things their way.

We're doomed.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We also don't like people who insist on driving on the wrong side of highway, too.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Please spend the next 10-20 years asking this question of Republicans.

Felt the same way about W, but it seems idiots (including Trump) have begun to rehabilitate him
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why would you bastards mock such a True American Hero? This woman is brave and strong.

Look at her. Out there willing to sacrifice everyone else's life because she is so brave.

Thankfully, there are 30,000,00 more just like her.

/Boy, are we farked.
//This is why you don't advance the agenda that we are exceptional people in an exceptional nation. People actually believe that sh*t. A lot of them.
 
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It is truly stunning. Still. Just stunning.
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ultramaroon
Youtube HuxJqIs2a-Y
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Naido: Please spend the next 10-20 years asking this question of Republicans.

Felt the same way about W, but it seems idiots (including Trump) have begun to rehabilitate him


Dammit.  Wrong thread.

Meant to point out the reply to the tweet that says "same.  Sincerely, the nudist community"
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This woman is a slacker. Complaining that people tell her to stand back and leave? Pfft. Yesterday, I had a Plague Rat biatch and moan over me walking a wide berth around her, demanding that I not "insult" her by "treating me like I am some kind of dangerous or disgusting wild animal."

She was perched on the low wall between the complexc property and the property next door, immediately next to the driveway entry to the complex and the public sidewalk. In that position, she can breath on everyone passing by and going into the complex. Sitting on that wall is somewhat uncomfortable, so I am pretty sure the positioning is deliberate.

To be fair, it was a rather ostentatious wide berth: I waited for a break in the traffic on Katella and walked out into the fast lane, curving  back into the driveway, well away from her position. I ignored her, but made sure I knew where she was at all times. Rather like I would treat a rattlesnake or a large rodent. She started yelling about how I was an asshole. Her boyfriend, also without a mask, started flexing his muscles and glaring at me. I think I was supposed to be scared.

This behavior is what two-year-olds at the mall do when people ignore their tantrums.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're not wearing a mask, you're probably way too stupid to live to begin with.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: This behavior is what two-year-olds at the mall do when people ignore their tantrums.


They crave the attention, but nevertheless object to being punched in the throat.

Weird.
 
Uranus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
now everyone knows what she looks like, maybe she can avoid unpleasantness by hiding her face behind something.

I suggest a mask, but there may be other options.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're treated like we're not even human."

You're being treated like an asshole because you're acting like an asshole.
 
Mr.Uncle.Bill [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amazing, simply stunning to watch.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To cry discrimination when what you are doing is a choice is abhorrent.


/you too, believers. that sh*t's a choice and if you don't like how you are treated for your choice, make better choices.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is the big deal about wearing a damn mask?  Does she wash her hands after using the restroom?

We, as a country, are trying to take a few simple, reasonable precautions to keep EVERYONE safer. Yes, this means remembering to stay a bit further away from folks, and wearing a mask.

These two simple things are probably not all that effective in preventing COVID spread, BUT they are demonstrably MORE effective than continuing life as before. ANY reduction in transmission is beneficial.
Perhaps this is too subtle for this woman, who seems to consider herself a victim. She doesn't seem to be thinking very much about ways she could help slow the spread of COVID.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The field in which I grow my farks about the filthy plague spreaders is empty as as all shiat. You've decided to murder 200,000k Americans in your war against humanity, you can get farked and die gasping. You're lucky people aren't throwing rocks at your plague rat ass and running you out of town.

Un farking believable.
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump supporters/anti-maskers LOVE the talk on law and order, until "order" has to apply to them.

GFY and "wear the damn mask".
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: If only there was some simple thing you could do to stop people from yelling at you... oh, if only


(._. )
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cry me a river. Then drown yourself in it.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snocone: A normal human cares about the welfare of other humans.
This mammal fails as human, at least as "normal".

Did not even get to the self aware part.


Bullshiat. If this were true then why is abortion allowed?
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If a private business tells you to leave because you aren't following their rules, then you leave. Don't like it? Go to a different business. Can't find one? Open your own. See if you succeed or fail.

Doesn't matter what the issue is. Masks, face tattoos, exposed genitals, pants color. Could be anything, it's a private business.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrBallou: Also, what's the deal with the olive drab straps over her shoulders. Is she wearing Tacticool gear?
I'd not be the least surprised if she's a gun humper, too.


Canvas packs are in these days.
 
danny_kay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It has nothing to do with the virus"

Holy fark, it has *everything* to do with the virus!
If there was no virus, no one would insist that she wears a mask.

Honestly, WTF??? How does this even compute in a standard-issue brain???
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Black people deal with discriminated from the day they are born. One white lady is told to stand back and now her world is over.....Discuss
 
lysdexic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fact your feelings
 
lenfromak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FunkJunkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

StoPPeRmobile: snocone: A normal human cares about the welfare of other humans.
This mammal fails as human, at least as "normal".

Did not even get to the self aware part.

Bullshiat. If this were true then why is abortion allowed?


A woman can't work and add to the GDP if she's pregnant or caring for an infant
An abortion is a patriotic act
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
if you sit down and keep your backpack on when there is no threat of anyone taking it you are mentally ill.  the rest of what she said is just confirmation of the diagnosis.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If you're free to not wear a mask then I'm free to avoid you.  I'm free to look at you with disgust and if I own a store where other lives are at risk, then I'm free to tell you to get the fark out.

Freedom!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
See, and I heard from a CDC employee that masks are useless. The virus microns are so small. This guy said it like this...

It's like dropping a tennis ball into a swimming pool.

I still wear one in public but the more people I see not wearing one, the more concerned I am and will now limit my public activities.

I figure even limited protection is a at least some protection. So I'll continue to wear mine and in my mind, shun people who don't.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It's not rocket science. It's not hard.
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: [do-anything-for-my-country-image]


They meant kill people they don't like

They are constantly hoping their country gives them an excuse

so they can do it and call themselves patriots
 
kobrakai
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



I have nothing to do
No one is noticing me
I'll show everyone. I'll go to the council meeting and tell them how I've been wronged! Wronged like a minority - which I support as long as they stay out of my subdivision.
Who knows? Next year I might run for the city council, no... House of Senators!

Many brain cells died listening to her. And I don't have that many left. Also, [CAT LIKE TYPING DETECTED]
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

lenfromak: [Fark user image 765x960]


I've been forced to move during this mess, and in both locations, most people were obeying the rules in grocery stores and other indoor locations.

Outdoors, there were no large gatherings and social distancing was observed.  But almost everyone still went outside for walks, to bike, or chat from a distance with the neighbors.  It's been a pleasant change of pace from the frantic soccer-mom BS that the 90's convinced us was normal.

I would like to keep it this way, for the most part.  But I would like to go on a roller coaster or see a movie in a theater.  I also like traveling, which has not happened except when no other choice was available.

However, just because it doesn't impinge on my freedom much, doesn't mean it's not a problem.  We do need to keep our guard up, or we'll end up with another 2001 / Snowden event where we lose a lot of privacy or freedom without even realizing it.  And to my knowledge we have not been able to cancel that or pull it back.

Anyone?
 
Cleffer
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Look, I wear a mask just like everyone else, but this really just is "Health Theater". If anyone wanted to really take this seriously, we'd stop people from finger banging grocery items and then putting things back on the shelves, PIN pads at grocery stores, damn near everything in public restrooms, ATMs, public door handles/knobs, rails on staircases/escalators, elevator buttons, handles in subways/trams...I mean, do I need to go on? The states where masks have been mandated in public are still having issues with increasing numbers of cases. Granted, you could argue "THING WOULD BE WORSE!!!"...But, I don't know man... This whole thing just stinks of "Health Theater" to me and it doesn't seem to be coming across as anyone really wanting to REALLY take this shiat seriously or really doing a whole hell of a lot of good.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: [Fark user image 680x383]


Fark user imageView Full Size

That was good, I also liked this one.
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Cleffer: Look, I wear a mask just like everyone else, but this really just is "Health Theater". If anyone wanted to really take this seriously, we'd stop people from finger banging grocery items and then putting things back on the shelves, PIN pads at grocery stores, damn near everything in public restrooms, ATMs, public door handles/knobs, rails on staircases/escalators, elevator buttons, handles in subways/trams...I mean, do I need to go on? The states where masks have been mandated in public are still having issues with increasing numbers of cases. Granted, you could argue "THING WOULD BE WORSE!!!"...But, I don't know man... This whole thing just stinks of "Health Theater" to me and it doesn't seem to be coming across as anyone really wanting to REALLY take this shiat seriously or really doing a whole hell of a lot of good.


Best we can do, since heavily-armed morons are whining about even the minimal theater.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.