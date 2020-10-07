 Skip to content
(AP News)   CRISPR wins developers the Nobel Prize in chemistry. Original Recipe and Nashville Hot hope to be in the running next year   (apnews.com) divider line
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Makes sense to honor food storage technology during the Apocalypse.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Two women! *applause*

johnsoninca: Makes sense to honor food storage technology during the Apocalypse.


Why you sexist pig.
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Buckets of congratulations.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
CRISPR -and- MILFY.
 
Resin33
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Working on opposite sides of the Atlantic, Frenchwoman Emmanuelle Charpentier and American Jennifer A. Doudna developed a method known as CRISPR-cas9 that can be used to alter the DNA of animals, plants and microorganisms.

Do you want mutants? Because that is how you get mutants.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The PBS program on this is excellent. I think it was Nova but I am not sure. It covers all the peeps who developed the tech and some new startups that are doing gene editing to-order for scientists. One has been able to get some absurd amount of genes edited in one batch, like 60+.
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Resin33: Do you want mutants? Because that is how you get mutants.


Yes, that's the whole idea.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Congrats, dude. Way to keep it Crisp-y...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LizardOnAStick [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Resin33: Working on opposite sides of the Atlantic, Frenchwoman Emmanuelle Charpentier and American Jennifer A. Doudna developed a method known as CRISPR-cas9 that can be used to alter the DNA of animals, plants and microorganisms.

Do you want mutants? Because that is how you get mutants.


Yes, I do want mutants!  So many possibilities!  Specifically, I want mutants that can fix huge amounts of CO2 and grow in both wet and dry conditions...
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
On behalf of Crispr, I'd like to welcome fark to 2018.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
*whew* just glad it wasn't George Church

/boy dun has the crazy eyes
 
Campanula
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: On behalf of Crispr, I'd like to welcome fark to 2018.


For the Nobel folks, this is practically light speed from the work to the recognition.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Professor Science: Resin33: Do you want mutants? Because that is how you get mutants.

Yes, that's the whole idea.


"Much of the world became more aware of CRISPR in 2018, when Chinese scientist He Jiankui revealed he had helped make the world's first gene-edited babies, to try to engineer resistance to infection with the AIDS virus."

I wonder how he intended to prove the resistance...
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: On behalf of Crispr, I'd like to welcome fark to 2018.


Given the committee's speed, at least it wasn't posthumous.
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Two scientists won the Nobel Prize in chemistry Wednesday for developing "molecular scissors" to edit genes...

Gene-editing by CRISPR is nothing short of miraculous. The results speak for themselves.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
