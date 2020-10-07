 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Late and over budget Berlin airport will finally open. And thanks to the current situation around flying, it's still hemorrhaging money because no one wants to fly. But hey, it will feature a treacherous takeoff turn pilots are naming, "puke curve"   (theguardian.com) divider line
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If it doesn't work, they can always give it a face lift. An Airlift, as it were.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
All the complaining about a particular departure got me down the rabbit hole. A lot of pilots are making it sound like they have to do a snap roll on takeoff for noise abatement. Looks to be easy enough to do without making everybody puke.

Airline pilots can be a milquetoast bunch sometimes.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Let's hear it for that world-famous German efficiency!!  [crickets]
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'm reminded of the old joke about a just landed 1960's British Airways passenger jet pilot repeatedly asking for the right taxiway number...

Frustrated ATC; "Have you not been to Berlin before?"

Speedbird; "Yes, old chap. Several times in the nineteen forties but we didn't hang about to land."
 
K-jack
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"the aviation trade union Cockpit"

For some reason, this made me chuckle.
 
Palined Parenthood [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Aardvark Inc.: I'm reminded of the old joke about a just landed 1960's British Airways passenger jet pilot repeatedly asking for the right taxiway number...

Frustrated ATC; "Have you not been to Berlin before?"

Speedbird; "Yes, old chap. Several times in the nineteen forties but we didn't hang about to land."


Allegedly, a Pan Am 727 flight waiting for start clearance in Munich overheard the following:
Lufthansa (in German): "Ground, what is our start clearance time?"
Ground (in English): "If you want an answer you must speak in English."
Lufthansa (in English): "I am a German, flying a German airplane, in Germany. Why must I speak English?"
Unknown voice from another plane (in a beautiful British accent): "Because you lost the bloody war."

/I don't believe for a second that this is true, but it's mildly chuckle-inducing
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



She knows how hard it is to fly out of Berlin.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Link to many other aviation jokes and a longer, likely more accurate version of the German ATC / BA pilot joke
 
swankywanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
well, to be fair, they had a bunch of cosplayers, including an 80 foot guy, going around around smashing things
 
Fissile
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Bunch of cry babies, not like they have to dodge Russian anti-aircraft fire...yet.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

edmo: All the complaining about a particular departure got me down the rabbit hole. A lot of pilots are making it sound like they have to do a snap roll on takeoff for noise abatement. Looks to be easy enough to do without making everybody puke.


A 145 degree turn after takeoff is damn near "turning back around." The question is how fast do they have to make the turn after wheels up? The charts I can find are flight-simulator charts and don't have any regulatory information.

If they can fly to roughly 10M DM and make a two-minute turn? No big deal. If they have to turn after they reach 600 feet AGL? That's unusual.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"Puke Curve"?  Sounds like maybe they should cut back a little on the pre-flight festivities.
 
Fissile
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: "Puke Curve"?  Sounds like maybe they should cut back a little on the pre-flight festivities.


Sounds like the title to a German pron vid.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: "Puke Curve"?  Sounds like maybe they should cut back a little on the pre-flight festivities.


Germans won't get out of bed without at least one litre of good beer in them.   They can handle it.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: She knows how hard it is to fly out of Berlin.



Hanna Reitsch. Terrible politics but a bloody good flyer.
 
orbister
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Let's hear it for that world-famous German efficiency!!  [crickets]


Germans are used to efficient engineering which Just Works, and the succession of cock-up after cock-up at the new airport has really shocked them. The simultaneous issues at the new Elphi concert hall in Hamburg haven't helped.

There's a good summary article at https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-4852​7​308
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I miss flying out of SNA John Wayne:

The 20-25 degree takeoff angle (usually 15'ish).
Once the plane is beyond the poors, living near the noise and congestion of the airport, planes cut  power by 15%.  This reduces the noise over the wealthy OC Republicans and RHOC in Newport Beach.  Awesome.

A light in the loafers stomach feeling is something no flight should be without.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
A pilot is landing a 737 on a foggy day at an airport he's never been to before.

The pilot says "I've heard that this runway is pretty short, so why don't you go ahead and give me quarter flaps, so we can slow this plane down. The copilot acknowledges, and gives quarter flaps.

As they begin to see the runway through the fog, they start to see how short the runway is. The pilot nervously says "This runway is shorter than I thought! Give me half flaps, we've got to slow this plane down! The copilot, also nervous, gives him half flaps. 

The pilot, beginning to see the runway more clearly now through the fog, starts to panic at how short the runway is. "Give me three quarter flaps!" He shouts. The copilot gives him three quarter flaps as fast as he can. 

All of a sudden, just as they are about to land, the fog breaks and they can see just how short the runway is. The pilot screams at his copilot "My god this runway is short! Give me full flaps, or we'll crash! The copilot gives full flaps at blinding speed, while sweating more than he ever has in his life. 

They careen towards the runway, and as soon as they touch down, the pilot slams on the brakes. They slow to a complete stop a few inches before the plane can roll off the other side of the runway. "Wow" says the pilot. "This is the shortest runway I've ever seen!"

"Yeah" says the copilot. "But it sure is wide!"
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

orbister: There's a good summary article at https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-48527​308


Thanks for the link... I needed a good laugh. It's nice to know our Germanic cousins across on mainland Europe now have a taste for Every Sodding British Great Infrastructure Cock-up.

The thing is the Germans will learn from this to make sure it doesn't happen again. In the UK it's by design; jobs for the boys (boys = directors of companies whose boards you want to sit on when you're kicked out of office) and snouts & trotters in the trough all round. The ba$tards.
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Kind of makes sense that the world order that brought you DIA might try their hand in Berlin next.
 
Element65 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I lived in Germany during the time it was originally supposed to be opened. A German friend of mine who was following the whole debacle told me an anecdote about one of the problems. The roof was found to have been constructed so that it was not as strong as it was supposed to be and was at risk of falling down. I think it was his own speculation that somehow the plans distributed to builders had different spec numbers for materials on them than the original plans from architect and to fix it would mean practically replacing the whole roof.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
*Laughs in Kai-Tak*

The Story Of Hong Kong's Kai Tak Airport
Youtube 8ouFX95ADTE
 
Yaw String
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: edmo: All the complaining about a particular departure got me down the rabbit hole. A lot of pilots are making it sound like they have to do a snap roll on takeoff for noise abatement. Looks to be easy enough to do without making everybody puke.

A 145 degree turn after takeoff is damn near "turning back around." The question is how fast do they have to make the turn after wheels up? The charts I can find are flight-simulator charts and don't have any regulatory information.

If they can fly to roughly 10M DM and make a two-minute turn? No big deal. If they have to turn after they reach 600 feet AGL? That's unusual.


I pulled up the departure chart. They want a 2.5 nm radius turn. Then they add that max speed is 260 kts. If my calculations are correct that if you fly 200kts and bank at 25 degrees, you will only pull 1.1 Gs. Not exactly vomit inducing.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Take my lunch awaaaaaaaay
 
Yaw String
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Yaw String: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: edmo: All the complaining about a particular departure got me down the rabbit hole. A lot of pilots are making it sound like they have to do a snap roll on takeoff for noise abatement. Looks to be easy enough to do without making everybody puke.

A 145 degree turn after takeoff is damn near "turning back around." The question is how fast do they have to make the turn after wheels up? The charts I can find are flight-simulator charts and don't have any regulatory information.

If they can fly to roughly 10M DM and make a two-minute turn? No big deal. If they have to turn after they reach 600 feet AGL? That's unusual.

I pulled up the departure chart. They want a 2.5 nm radius turn. Then they add that max speed is 260 kts. If my calculations are correct that if you fly 200kts and bank at 25 degrees, you will only pull 1.1 Gs. Not exactly vomit inducing.


I really need to drink something with caffeine in it. I figured for diameter, not radius.

Anyway, even at the max speed of 260 kts, at 25 degree bank angle, at a radius of 2.2 NM you would still only be pulling 1.1 Gs.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Sounds like they learned from St. Louis.

First they have Mid America Airport that was supposed to take the excess weight off of Lambert, but they built it in BF Illinois where nobody lives.  Then they expanded Lambert and built a new runway and kicked a bunch of people out of their houses right as Carl Icahn was destroying TWA.

But at least they had a spare terminal to move to when the tornado rolled through that took out the active one.
 
farkeruk
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Let's hear it for that world-famous German efficiency!!  [crickets]


This is being run by the German government, who are as bad as government everywhere.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.