College students in the UK throw "Covid Positive Parties" where only those with positive tests can get in and put more lives at risk
30
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sounds like bullshiat.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This sounds fake. Then again anything is possible these days.
 
JonathanMurray [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If everyone is already tested positive, how are more lives being put at risk?

Actually sounds perfectly reasonable.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tabloids and TV news always love "Those stupid kids!" stories.

/ Fark too?
 
Mr Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Er, depending on how they get to and from the party, isn't this more like a herpes positive dating app?
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JonathanMurray: If everyone is already tested positive, how are more lives being put at risk?

Actually sounds perfectly reasonable.


Because there's more than one strain?

https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases​/​2020/08/200803105246.htm
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You should have to do jail time, excuse me gaol time for doing this shiat.
 
MurphyMurphy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I went to the covid party,
But all I got was lousy crabs
 
Cleffer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bad headline is bad.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just the sort of thing those Trinity and Magdalene types would be into.  A Balliol man would never be caught doing anything so gauche.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can think of some great themes for those parties. Masques, if you will.
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
letemcrash.jpeg
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JonathanMurray: If everyone is already tested positive, how are more lives being put at risk?

Actually sounds perfectly reasonable.


Yup. I'm finding it hard to feel outraged. After all, HIV-positive online dating has been a thing for many years, and sensibly so.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JonathanMurray: If everyone is already tested positive, how are more lives being put at risk?

Actually sounds perfectly reasonable.


Not just reasonable, but also very convenient. Just seal the doors and windows from the outside and wait them out.
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: Just the sort of thing those Trinity and Magdalene types would be into.  A Balliol man would never be caught doing anything so gauche.


If you try to bugger a hedgehog
It rolls itself into a ball
And eminent scientists tell us
It never gets buggered at all

Now further researches in detail
Have incontrovertibly shown
Comparative safety at Balliol
Belongs to the hedgehog alone.
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: Just the sort of thing those Trinity and Magdalene types would be into.  A Balliol man would never be caught doing anything so gauche.


Also, Magdalene is The Other Place.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't viral load a thing for COVID-19?
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: I can think of some great themes for those parties. Masques, if you will.


Are colors involved?  I'm partial to mauve myself.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
comedy.co.ukView Full Size
 
gretzkyscores [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stay fearful.
Stay confused.
Stay indignant.
Stay outraged.

Now pick up that can, plague rat.
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JonathanMurray: If everyone is already tested positive, how are more lives being put at risk?

Actually sounds perfectly reasonable.


Except for everyone they infect getting to and from said party. Or the places they go to get party supplies, food and booze and what not.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Good point
 
khitsicker
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ModernPrimitive01: JonathanMurray: If everyone is already tested positive, how are more lives being put at risk?

Actually sounds perfectly reasonable.

Except for everyone they infect getting to and from said party. Or the places they go to get party supplies, food and booze and what not.


yea except that you really have to assume that if someone is a big enough asshole to go to a covid party then they really weren't taking any precautions to avoid infecting other people anyway.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Tabloids and TV news always love "Those stupid kids!" stories.

/ Fark too?


yes, fark too
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I hear if you get your viral load to exceed your SAT score, you get an A for the semester.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The university said it 'strongly' condemned this type of behaviour, which could eventually cause the virus to spread to more vulnerable age groups in the community.

They need more explanation at this point
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

JonathanMurray: If everyone is already tested positive, how are more lives being put at risk?

Actually sounds perfectly reasonable.


Sure, until u get Space 'Rona
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: I went to the covid party,
But all I got was lousy crabs


You're doing it wrong.......or are you?
 
jso2897
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

gretzkyscores: Stay fearful.
Stay confused.
Stay indignant.
Stay outraged.

Now pick up that can, plague rat.


Stay dead.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Sounds like bullshiat.


This is certainly a thing that is happening.
 
