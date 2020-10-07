 Skip to content
(WAVY Virginia)   Check your bingo card for 'Caterpillars with 'venomous spines''   (wavy.com) divider line
    More: Creepy, Virginia, kind of caterpillar, VDOF's health team, Caterpillar, puss caterpillar, Megalopyge opercularis, Virginia Department of Forestry, Officials  
croesius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Glad they included a helpful regional weather forecast with the article instead of, ya know, a picture of the subject matter.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Puss caterpillars eat oak and elm leaves, but they can be found in parks or near structures.

Specifically, they love Southern/Virginian Live Oaks.  I don't think I've seen them in any other *tree*.  And you see them "near structures" because there's a certain hearty landscaping shrub or two that they seem to love...I can't remember what they are though.
 
southernmanblog
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
In other words, sixth grade biology class once again makes the news.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Flannel moths?


Yup.  Figured those out when I was a kid. Wouldn't recommend it.  Like a mix of a bee sting and a burn.
 
Hooferatheart [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I think puss caterpillar is a euphemism.

/wink wink
 
OldJames
‘’ less than a minute ago  
My 2020 bingo card is filled with alcohol and drug related accomplishments only. It's almost full.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
