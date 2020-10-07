 Skip to content
 
(MSN)   You might think manslaughter is a little steep for the father of a boy who accidently shot himself, until you hear he'd been warned by child protection officials to secure his weapons last October   (msn.com) divider line
29
•       •       •

edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My dad had guns around. I knew where they were. I knew where the ammo was. They were not locked up. I never, ever messed with them. I wonder, was that magic? An accident? Or was it training by Dad?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why you keep your guns locked up when not using them and keep the bullets separate. Probably the second biggest gun safety rule to always treating it like it is loaded.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shouldn't that be boyslaughter?
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I don't remember the Cars song having those lyrics.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I think manslaughter is going easy. Is murder no longer a thing?
 
dothemath
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Are they sure it wasnt an intentional suicide?

If I lived in a house in Florida with 6 other white trash people Id definitely be smoking a barrel.
 
Farce-Side
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Storing a loaded rifle with no safety under a bed with four children in the home ranging from 1 y.o. to early teens.  Dumb.

Also, who makes a rifle without a safety?  Is that some sort of modification he made I wonder?  Or is the reporter just equating "safety off" to "no safety"?
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Kid like that, you gotta let him play on the roof.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Statistically, you're far more likely to kill yourself or someone you love with a firearm than 'a bad guy.'  But that's OK, because as we all know, statistics are for other people.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Farce-Side: loaded rifle with no safety


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mcmnky
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

mcmnky: I think manslaughter is going easy. Is murder no longer a thing?


Now having RTFA, "12-year-old son discovered a loaded semiautomatic rifle under his dad's bed and then accidentally shot himself in the head."

How the fark does anyone, let alone a 12-yr old, accidentally shoot themselves in the head with a rifle?

They don't. This is cover up for either a suicide or a murder.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i don't and i have kids and guns.  one of the big differences between this jackhole and me is i love my kids more than i like my guns.

While you're at it they should be laying some child endangerment charges on mom.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: Shouldn't that be boyslaughter?


Nelson Muntz unavailable for comment.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

edmo: My dad had guns around. I knew where they were. I knew where the ammo was. They were not locked up. I never, ever messed with them. I wonder, was that magic? An accident? Or was it training by Dad?


Why not both?
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: i don't and i have kids and guns.  one of the big differences between this jackhole and me is i love my kids more than i like my guns.

While you're at it they should be laying some child endangerment charges on mom.


Yeap. Triple door here. Closet door with a coded lock. Metal door behind the nice wood door with a coded lock. Gun safe inside said closet with a coded lock. 3 different codes. None matching the other codes in houses.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Man, you gotta make sure you got a high capacity clip and one in the chamber, safety off and a super light trigger action to ensure every nano second advantage over the boogeyman that wants to kill your family for no apparent reason.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

mcmnky: How the fark does anyone, let alone a 12-yr old, accidentally shoot themselves in the head with a rifle?


Grab it by the loud end, pull it out from under the bed, and the trigger snags on something.
 
dothemath
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: that's OK, because as we all know, statistics are for other people.


And those people are called "pussies".

Florida is a lawless hellscape.

Did you know that Floridians ingest so many prescription pills that their urine contaminates the swamps with super potent oxy-pee which is eaten by the alligators who then become both hyper-aggressive and good at Wheel of Fortune?

What im saying is they need guns.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

edmo: My dad had guns around. I knew where they were. I knew where the ammo was. They were not locked up. I never, ever messed with them. I wonder, was that magic? An accident? Or was it training by Dad?



Same here. But.......
Not all kids are equally capable of showing restraint.
That knowledge caused changes in the safe storage laws.
He was warned to lock it up as the law requires.
He was negligent.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Why would we think manslaughter is steep even without the warning?
 
Autoerotic Defenestration [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

edmo: My dad had guns around. I knew where they were. I knew where the ammo was. They were not locked up. I never, ever messed with them. I wonder, was that magic? An accident? Or was it training by Dad?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Wyatt, 31, told deputies that he loaded the gun several days prior to Jeramyah's death while checking out a strange noise in his yard.

Gotta find any stupid reason to put a gun in your hand when you own a gun.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I do not think it is steep, subby, even before knowing he was given warnings.

Kids are stupid and guns are dangerous in combination with stupid.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

astelmaszek: tom baker's scarf: i don't and i have kids and guns.  one of the big differences between this jackhole and me is i love my kids more than i like my guns.

While you're at it they should be laying some child endangerment charges on mom.

Yeap. Triple door here. Closet door with a coded lock. Metal door behind the nice wood door with a coded lock. Gun safe inside said closet with a coded lock. 3 different codes. None matching the other codes in houses.


You should make the outer door code "4-4-4", the inner door "3-3-3", and the safe "2-2-2" just to fark with anyone who drugs you and gets you to reveal "the first three door-codes".
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: edmo: My dad had guns around. I knew where they were. I knew where the ammo was. They were not locked up. I never, ever messed with them. I wonder, was that magic? An accident? Or was it training by Dad?

[Fark user image 500x565]


Why am I not surprised that the same kind of person that would think they should leave loaded firearms laying around were kids could get them would also be the kind of person who has kids that are scared to death of being beaten to death by their parents.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Something something definition of "accident."
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm entirely for prosecuting, convicting, and jailing any parent that creates a home situation where their child is able to access a gun & kill themselves with it.

They're responsible for their child's death. It's endangerment, abuse, and an accessory to their suicide. They're responsible.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Farce-Side: Storing a loaded rifle with no safety under a bed with four children in the home ranging from 1 y.o. to early teens.  Dumb.

Also, who makes a rifle without a safety?  Is that some sort of modification he made I wonder?  Or is the reporter just equating "safety off" to "no safety"?


It's not like the media got access to the weapon, probably just what they were told by the police PR department.

It depends on action on if it is required to have a safety.  So a double action doesn't really need one, but that is more for handguns.

The only rifles really like that would be a bolt action, but usually even they have a safety so you can have one chambered and walk around with it.

Either they were given wrong info, misinterpreted "stored with safety off" or he had an older model rifle with no safety.  Because I can't think of a rifle without a safety.

Really the only thing I can think of is the rossi circuit judge, which is a revolver in rifle form, so it is a double action (unless you cock the hammer which makes it single action), but even that rifle has a hammer safety that is a lock that will lock the hammer in place while it's stored and requires a security hex to unlock.

So maybe they're talking about something along those lines?  Where it doesn't have a physical safety, but a built in lock that just wasn't engaged.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Wyatt, 31, told deputies that he loaded the gun several days prior to Jeramyah's death while checking out a strange noise in his yard.

Gotta find any stupid reason to put a gun in your hand when you own a gun.


Hey now, I am sure that his grabbing his $2,000.00 custom build AR from under the bed and bravely walking out into the back yard in his boxers while menacingly pointing it around because he heard a cat get into his trash cans, will be included in the 3,000,000 times per year that a Real American™ used their firearm in self defense to deter a potential crime.

It's too bad the kid didn't take out his sisters and mom as well. Sound like the kind of people we do not need reproducing and raising children.
 
