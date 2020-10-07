 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   New York dad does his duty to combat the coronavirus, posts dad jokes each day out the front of his house during the entire lockdown. Of course the world of dads with bad jokes helps him out
28
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Dad, did you get a haircut?" "No, I got them all cut!"
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"How do you get a squirrel to like you? Act like a nut."
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Did you hear the rumor about butter? Well, I'm not going to spread it!"
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Dad, can you put the cat out?" "I didn't know it was on fire."
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"What concert costs just 45 cents? 50 Cent featuring Nickelback!"
 
Palined Parenthood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did you guys hear the one about the cannibal who dumped his girlfriend?
 
AnotherAussiefarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where do you get virgin wool from? Ugly sheep.
 
BFletch651
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Me:  I heard this great knock-knock joke.
Them: Yeah?
Me:  Yep.  You start it off.
Them: Knock, Knock.
Me:  Whos there?
Them: (Awkward Silence)
 
nothingyet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"What do you call someone with no body and no nose? Nobody knows."
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Glenford [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two guys walk into a bar. The third one ducked.
 
dragonchild
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi NewYorkdaddoeshisdutytocombatthecorona​viruspostsdadjokeseachdayoutthefrontof​hishouseduringtheentirelockdown, I'm dad!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dad knows how to make gold soup. He adds 14 karats.
Dad knows where fish go when they get sick...To the DOCKtors
Dad knows to tip-toe pass the medicine cabinet, so he doesn't wake up the sleeping pills.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I like it when kids are at the stage where they've discovered jokes, but only understand them as "What do you call odd situation?" *Await response* "Non sequitur!" Then your nieces and nephews are always like "What do you call a dog with hat on? *Waits* "An ugly cat!" and they stand there beaming like they'd just slayed at the Apollo
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Why couldn't the bear get a job in Australia? He didn't have the koalafications
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Where do super criminals go to college?
VILLAIN-ova


What comic book character hurts criminals with bad jokes?
The PUNisher
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I ordered both a chicken and an egg online. I'll let you know.
 
Oztemprom [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If you don't have kids and tell a dad joke, is that a faux pas?
 
Farce-Side
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"out the front of his house"

This really bothered me in tfa.
 
Left Leg
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
A toothless termite walk into a bar and asks, "Where is the bartender?"
 
JNowe
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Persnickety: I ordered both a chicken and an egg online. I'll let you know.


The answer is, the rooster.
 
basscomm
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What's the best time to go visit your dentist?

2:30
 
Metastatic Capricorn
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I wouldn't send a knight out on a dog like this.
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Tacky joke alert:
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
JNowe
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dalthas
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 minute ago  
How much wood, could a woodchuck chuck, if a woodchuck could chuck wood?

A woodchuck, could chuck, all the wood it could chuck, if a woodchuck could chuck wood...
 
