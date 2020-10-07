 Skip to content
(Fox11 Los Angeles)   Like how fake cops always pulling over off-duty officers, bogus high school football players door to door fundraising scam gets flag thrown at the coach's house   (foxla.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
1. Invite them in,.
2. Dial 911, talk about how you have some nice young men in your house who would like some money, and you can't talk now, and please don't  call me back, and hang up.
3. Ask them if they would like a beverage.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sound Effect - Sad Trombone
Youtube 183TyXbqIso
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
My rule is I NEVER donate to someone just knocking at the door.
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
There was one running that scam in Toledo a while back.

They went to the house of the band director.

"Oh, you play for Central? Wonder how I've never seen you before..."
 
swankywanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
They're lucky they tried this in California and not someplace like Texas or Georgia

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If you can't spot a high school football coach in the wild, then you deserve to get caught.

dvdmedia.ign.comView Full Size
 
