(Honolulu Star Advertiser)   US Surgeon General Jerome Adams cited for being in a closed park on Oahu, violating Covid-19 rules that he didn't know about, but were in his emailed confirmation for his quarantine exemption   (staradvertiser.com) divider line
12
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SURGEON GENERAL'S WARNING: I AM PART OF THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION AND MAY BE HAZARDOUS TO EVERYONE'S HEALTH
 
Pert
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Truth / fiction...

Art / life...

Fark user imageView Full Size


https://politics.theonion.com/i-may-b​e​-hazardous-to-your-health-warns-homici​dal-surg-1819564269
 
brizzle365
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
GOTCHA!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
COVID rules are for the little people.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
A Honolulu police officer cited Jerome Adams after seeing him with two men "looking at the view taking pictures" at Kualoa Regional Park, the citation said. The park in a rural area offers a picturesque view of Mokolii island, known as Chinaman's Hat for its cone shape.

Gaydar is at 100% Capt'n!  She canna take much more.
Not that there's.... anything... wrongwiththat, Am I right, Scotty?
Oh no capt'n.
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Cited for sightseeing while black?
 
jso2897
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Was he by any chance looking for a cozy little cabin in the woods?
 
IDisposable
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I lost all respect for whatever publication this is when I read this sad attempt at a "gotcha":

"Seriously people - STOP BUYING MASKS!" Adams tweeted on Feb. 29. Officials later recommended that people wear face coverings in public and around people who don't live in their household, based on a review of the latest evidence.

In February, there was a shortage of masks.  People were hoarding masks and medical professionals were unable to get them.  The average person on the street did NOT need a mask in February, but buy buying them up, they were denying access to people who did actually need them.  As of February 29, there were only 68 cases in the entire United States and one death.

He was 100% correct that on February 29, average people should not buy masks.  Obviously, once production was ramped up, that advice changed.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

IDisposable: I lost all respect for whatever publication this is when I read this sad attempt at a "gotcha":

"Seriously people - STOP BUYING MASKS!" Adams tweeted on Feb. 29. Officials later recommended that people wear face coverings in public and around people who don't live in their household, based on a review of the latest evidence.

In February, there was a shortage of masks.  People were hoarding masks and medical professionals were unable to get them.  The average person on the street did NOT need a mask in February, but buy buying them up, they were denying access to people who did actually need them.  As of February 29, there were only 68 cases in the entire United States and one death.

He was 100% correct that on February 29, average people should not buy masks.  Obviously, once production was ramped up, that advice changed.


Yeah, I also thought that was a cheap, stupid shot.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
He's part of the Trump Administration, he can do what ever he wants. Honestly though, I have a hard time taking the man seriously with that lisp he has. It's like taking direction from Mike Tyson.
 
mateomaui [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Call the Guy: Cited for sightseeing while black?


If it starts another BLM movement for Trump to both promote and discourage at the same time, sure, go with that.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

edmo: COVID rules are for the little people.


Came here thinking about this as well!
But then I saw the picture.
 
