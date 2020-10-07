 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 43 Pennsylvania)   Man tried to rent a horse so he and his wife can perform sex acts on it. Police reminded them that 'neigh means NEIGH'   (fox43.com) divider line
40
    More: Sick, Sexual intercourse, York County woman, Human sexual behavior, Horse, York County, Pennsylvania, exchange of Facebook messages, Shrewsbury Township, Sexual assault  
•       •       •

395 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Oct 2020 at 5:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



40 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Booking cop asked "Why the long faces?"
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
... Guess the chicken finally gave up the ghost ...
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
♬ A horse is a horse, of course of course, and no one can have intercourse on a horse, unless of course that horse of course is the famous Mr. Ed. ♬

Oh, Wilburrrr...
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
" Man tried to rent a horse so he and his wife can perform sex acts on it."

I'm so naive...I thought this meant he and his wife would try out different sex positions while on the back of the horse.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The horse is ruined, Stan raped it, you're probably gonna lose the house.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

gopher321: " Man tried to rent a horse so he and his wife can perform sex acts on it."

I'm so naive...I thought this meant he and his wife would try out different sex positions while on the back of the horse.


That's one way to hope it went down.
 
Cagey B [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The horse won't be pressing charges. To forgive is equine.
 
Dasher McHappenstance [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
...AND THE HORSE YOU RODE IN ON!!
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Mr. & Mrs. Hands.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I think we're all skipping right past the RENTpart of this headline (yeah I missed it too until I didn't)...
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I remember finding this text file online, back in the 90's.  Might have been Usenet.  It said that bestiality was wrong, that's animal rape.. we on the other hand are in favor of loving, consensual sex with animals.. and went on to describe ways to seduce a mare.

Might have also had a pig section.  Weird stuff.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size


alchetron.comView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Alphax: I remember finding this text file online, back in the 90's.  Might have been Usenet.  It said that bestiality was wrong, that's animal rape.. we on the other hand are in favor of loving, consensual sex with animals.. and went on to describe ways to seduce a mare.

Might have also had a pig section.  Weird stuff.


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: I remember finding this text file online, back in the 90's.  Might have been Usenet.  It said that bestiality was wrong, that's animal rape.. we on the other hand are in favor of loving, consensual sex with animals.. and went on to describe ways to seduce a mare.

Might have also had a pig section.  Weird stuff.


North Australian Man/Brumby Love Association?
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: I remember finding this text file online, back in the 90's.  Might have been Usenet.  It said that bestiality was wrong, that's animal rape.. we on the other hand are in favor of loving, consensual sex with animals.. and went on to describe ways to seduce a mare.

Might have also had a pig section.  Weird stuff.


And a dolphin section? Yeah, usenet in mid 90's was a magical place of text wtf'ery.

/and lest we forget: Brady Bunch fiction.
//want to forget.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Petey4335: Alphax: I remember finding this text file online, back in the 90's.  Might have been Usenet.  It said that bestiality was wrong, that's animal rape.. we on the other hand are in favor of loving, consensual sex with animals.. and went on to describe ways to seduce a mare.

Might have also had a pig section.  Weird stuff.

And a dolphin section? Yeah, usenet in mid 90's was a magical place of text wtf'ery.

/and lest we forget: Brady Bunch fiction.
//want to forget.


Brady Bunch FACT was bad enough.

/heavy petting...
 
Norwegian Squirrel
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Before reading tfa I thought it was a romantic gesture - the wife wanted to fark her husband on the horse he rode in on, like some kinda Western-themed sexytime roleplay.
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
At least they were polite and tried to call ahead to arrange something instead of just going to a field somewhere and doing the nasty with Mr. Ed.
 
wxboy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I once accidentally bought a horse - Would I Lie to You? [HD]
Youtube B94q7gUu75k
 
Unikitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
These people are so goddamned stupid. Just go to Bad Dragon, ffs.
 
Obryn
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

gopher321: " Man tried to rent a horse so he and his wife can perform sex acts on it."

I'm so naive...I thought this meant he and his wife would try out different sex positions while on the back of the horse.


That's NOT what it meant?!?

/Also so, so naive.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

gopher321: " Man tried to rent a horse so he and his wife can perform sex acts on it."

I'm so naive...I thought this meant he and his wife would try out different sex positions while on the back of the horse.


I mean that IS what the wording would imply. Otherwise they would have said "With" the horse, which has radically different implications
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Around here, you can rent goats by the dozen.  Always wondered how that works.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Did they find the ketamine laced sugarcubes?
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Petey4335: Alphax: I remember finding this text file online, back in the 90's.  Might have been Usenet.  It said that bestiality was wrong, that's animal rape.. we on the other hand are in favor of loving, consensual sex with animals.. and went on to describe ways to seduce a mare.

Might have also had a pig section.  Weird stuff.

And a dolphin section? Yeah, usenet in mid 90's was a magical place of text wtf'ery.

/and lest we forget: Brady Bunch fiction.
//want to forget.


alt.sex.stories made the Penthouse Forums look like amateur hour for writers.  Or did around 2002 when I was reading it.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
They like hores
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Man On Pink Corner: Around here, you can rent goats by the dozen.  Always wondered how that works.


Weed control is teamwork. Goats work in teams of 12 - their soccer team + coach. It's common knowledge.
 
Unikitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: gopher321: " Man tried to rent a horse so he and his wife can perform sex acts on it."

I'm so naive...I thought this meant he and his wife would try out different sex positions while on the back of the horse.

I mean that IS what the wording would imply. Otherwise they would have said "With" the horse, which has radically different implications


No that is NOT what the wording implies. The wording implies the dude wanted to fark a farking horse while his wife watched.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Alphax: I remember finding this text file online, back in the 90's.  Might have been Usenet.  It said that bestiality was wrong, that's animal rape.. we on the other hand are in favor of loving, consensual sex with animals.. and went on to describe ways to seduce a mare.

Might have also had a pig section.  Weird stuff.


USENET was in some ways a great community builder, yet in others an absolute hell hole precursor to the Dark Web.

Some blame the Eternal September, but I just think that everything Internet always gets exploited one way or the other.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Man On Pink Corner: Around here, you can rent goats by the dozen.  Always wondered how that works.


They eat bush.
 
MagSeven
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Alphax: I remember finding this text file online, back in the 90's.  Might have been Usenet.  It said that bestiality was wrong, that's animal rape.. we on the other hand are in favor of loving, consensual sex with animals.. and went on to describe ways to seduce a mare.

Might have also had a pig section.  Weird stuff.


Interspecies erotica, Farko!
NSFW

Clerks 2 kinky kelly
Youtube oNB-m48TlbI
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It was not that bad.  they just wanted each other in the worst way, and what they came up with was standing on the back of a galloping horse
 
scalpod
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
We should let the horse have its way with the both of them and never talk of this again.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Hey baby, ever fark a fat man on a horse?
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Alphax: Petey4335: Alphax: I remember finding this text file online, back in the 90's.  Might have been Usenet.  It said that bestiality was wrong, that's animal rape.. we on the other hand are in favor of loving, consensual sex with animals.. and went on to describe ways to seduce a mare.

Might have also had a pig section.  Weird stuff.

And a dolphin section? Yeah, usenet in mid 90's was a magical place of text wtf'ery.

/and lest we forget: Brady Bunch fiction.
//want to forget.

alt.sex.stories made the Penthouse Forums look like amateur hour for writers.  Or did around 2002 when I was reading it.


Literotica was the shiat when an image took 15 minutes to download back in the day.  No judgement here.
 
Charmin Mao Tse-Bung [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Geez, people. Just get a horse dildo and pretend like normal freaks.
 
Displayed 40 of 40 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.