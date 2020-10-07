 Skip to content
(YouTube)   Will Kamala bring the traumala? Will Pence dance like he has Covid in his pants? Sass, mask, or plexiglass, nobody debates for free. It's your VPOTUS VerbalSmackDown USA thread. 9 PM ET Broadcast, Cable, Internet   (youtube.com) divider line
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Vice Presidential Debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris
Youtube t_G0ia3JOVs
 
teto85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
I am SO FKING READY FOR THIS!!!!
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Keep in mind that the toughest and most cutting attack in the Democratic debates was Harris on Biden but I'm sure she will be nice with Pence.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
If Harris angers Trump's hardcore supporters, they will somehow gain extra votes.
 
JohnnyApocalypse [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
So plexiglass or nah?
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CheetahOlivetti [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Well, I watched Martha McSally lie her ass off tonight. Seems like a good opening act for Pence's shiatshow.
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Oh man, Dence vs a prosecutor. Gonna be fun.
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

teto85: [Fark user image image 480x480]


I guess Fark is my personal erotica site
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

teto85: [Fark user image 480x480] [View Full Size image _x_]


Not mother?
Youtube I8asNL412rA

Mike Pence
 
FunkJunkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size

I wanna watch her mop the floor with that human cotton swab for my bday. Literally been the only present I've wanted since the debate schedule was released.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
My hot take is that Pence is a solid, professional debater and Harris is overrated as a debater. She's really good at asking questions (in a hearing), but she didn't exactly cover herself in glory in the primaries. That said, she's also a professional and has probably prepped for this like crazy.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
"Somebody here say they needed an ass kicking?"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

FunkJunkie: [media2.giphy.com image 500x500] [View Full Size image _x_]
I wanna watch her mop the floor with that human cotton swab for my bday. Literally been the only present I've wanted since the debate schedule was released.


Happy birthday!
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Going with the Steve Martin theme:
When he tries to answer a direct question:
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size


And his class and refinement showing through it all:
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Professor_Doctor [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

JerseyTim: My hot take is that Pence is a solid, professional debater and Harris is overrated as a debater. She's really good at asking questions (in a hearing), but she didn't exactly cover herself in glory in the primaries. That said, she's also a professional and has probably prepped for this like crazy.


I'm not sure anyone really expects a debate per se anymore. They're wanting to see who can make their opponent look like the biggest dumbass. Biden managed this by letting Trump exist. I'm hopeful that Harris can manage similarly by pointing out Pence follows King Plague Rat without question.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Figured I should update this for this debate.
TL;DW(atch)- Biden has moved the statistical advantage a lot in the last eight days. The morning of the last election (9-29), the map showed D-275, R-120, statistically tied 143. This morning the map is showing D-290, R-127, statistically tied 131. That's statistically significant totals, not including "leans" amounts.

Fark user imageView Full Size

(FYI:Maps from electoral-vote.com)
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Well, Pence is going to score some hits by bringing up her previous debate attacks on Biden. I hope Kamala has prepared a good response to account for them; you know that is coming. Plus Pence's handlers can have gone over Kamala's complete prosecution record and you can be sure that there is some stuff in there that can be spun. Like Trump, I don't expect Pence to stick to answering the actual topics.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

JohnnyApocalypse: So plexiglass or nah?


Pence at open....

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
I just want to hear someone actually call Trump or Pence a "plague rat" on live national television.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

JohnnyApocalypse: So plexiglass or nah?


Yes, but... shouldn't the moderator have one, too?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
CNN has a thing up on the screen saying that the debate starts at 7pm ET, which is of course wrong. This is dumb.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I hope.she brings a Kamallama
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
She's gonna rip off his head and shiat down his neck.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Boy I sure hope she bangs on COVID.

* Irresponsibly flaunting medical advice
* Endangering national security and joint chiefs
* Still spreading it to staff and family like a sociopath
* And you're just as bad Mikey

Kick em while they are in the middle of a self inflicted injury.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

KarmicDisaster: Well, Pence is going to score some hits by bringing up her previous debate attacks on Biden. I hope Kamala has prepared a good response to account for them; you know that is coming. Plus Pence's handlers can have gone over Kamala's complete prosecution record and you can be sure that there is some stuff in there that can be spun. Like Trump, I don't expect Pence to stick to answering the actual topics.


While I agree, and it's because that is the apparent strategy by the right in this election, to basically turn voters off to voting (particularly liberals and independents).

What's sad is that, if Republicans weren't so brainwashed in support of their party... SOME of them would actually be quite turned on (not that way) by BOTH Biden's and Harris's past support/decisions. Like, in a less biased society, this election would be a white supremacist's wet dream.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

JerseyTim: My hot take is that Pence is a solid, professional debater and Harris is overrated as a debater. She's really good at asking questions (in a hearing), but she didn't exactly cover herself in glory in the primaries. That said, she's also a professional and has probably prepped for this like crazy.


Pence may be good.  Probably is.  But even the best debater is limited by the material he or she has to work with.
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

JerseyTim: My hot take is that Pence is a solid, professional debater and Harris is overrated as a debater. She's really good at asking questions (in a hearing), but she didn't exactly cover herself in glory in the primaries. That said, she's also a professional and has probably prepped for this like crazy.


The lady has twice the testosterone as her opponent, so it's not exactly a level playing field.

/s
//but true
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
She is going to destroy him tonight.  This is the only debate I had planned on watching.  My eyes and ears can't handle Trump.
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

SpectroBoy: Boy I sure hope she bangs on COVID.

* Irresponsibly flaunting medical advice
* Endangering national security and joint chiefs
* Still spreading it to staff and family like a sociopath
* And you're just as bad Mikey

Kick em while they are in the middle of a self inflicted injury.


Forced all the joint chiefs to quarantine, compromising our national security. That's an important one to hammer out loudly.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

KarmicDisaster: CNN has a thing up on the screen saying that the debate starts at 7pm ET, which is of course wrong. This is dumb.


Their coverage starts at 7- they show the stage setup, talk to the college president, show the plexiglass, go over the changes from the last debate, talk to the janitor that windexes the plexiglass. The last debate had it also- none of the major outlets ran it on their prime channels, but some did streaming.

It isn't worth watching, unless you care about how chairs are arranged and what the room is used for the other 365 days of 2020.
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Opacity: KarmicDisaster: CNN has a thing up on the screen saying that the debate starts at 7pm ET, which is of course wrong. This is dumb.

Their coverage starts at 7- they show the stage setup, talk to the college president, show the plexiglass, go over the changes from the last debate, talk to the janitor that windexes the plexiglass. The last debate had it also- none of the major outlets ran it on their prime channels, but some did streaming.

It isn't worth watching, unless you care about how chairs are arranged and what the room is used for the other 365 days of 2020.


Username does not check out, in a funny sort of way.
 
phygz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Soup4Bonnie [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Pence will just say Jesus and Socialism!! and Red, White, & Blue while Kamala will launch a devastating attack that will sadly be absorbed by his marshmallow and milquetoast exoskeleton.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
So what's the Vegas line on Pence calling Harris a racial or misogynistic slur?
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

King Something: So what's the Vegas line on Pence calling Harris a racial or misogynistic slur?


That depends, does "you people" count as one category or both? If one, which one?

Also, are they differentiating "you" from "your" as separate payouts?

You people need to understand these things if you're going to bet
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Opacity: Figured I should update this for this debate.
TL;DW(atch)- Biden has moved the statistical advantage a lot in the last eight days. The morning of the last election (9-29), the map showed D-275, R-120, statistically tied 143. This morning the map is showing D-290, R-127, statistically tied 131. That's statistically significant totals, not including "leans" amounts.

[Fark user image 580x359] [View Full Size image _x_]
(FYI:Maps from electoral-vote.com)


I've been reading them since 2004.  Over the past several weeks I've been daily summing the heavily-D and the likely-D totals and Biden has been at or above 270 consistently without including any of the barely-D states at all.

Only one that really angers me is that senate race in one of the Carolinas where the challenger has apparently been thinking with the wrong head and the news just broke about it.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

JerseyTim: JohnnyApocalypse: So plexiglass or nah?

Yes, but... shouldn't the moderator have one, too?

[Fark user image 850x637]


This would be an improvement, since it apparently even keeps them from talking to each other, let alone breathing each other's air...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Send him crying home to Mother.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
As for the actual debate itself, I hope that Harris is well briefed on Pence's weaknesses regarding women.  Probably the best thing we could hope for is that she manages to put him into the position of not talking to her or looking at her, but talking at her out of the side of his mouth.  Every woman I know hates it when men do that, my wife has refused to deal with businesses like dealers when they pull that shiat or try talking to me instead of her.  Even better though, being so obvious about it that even his/Trump's supporters find it cringeworthy, like he can't even stand up to her.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Diogenes: JerseyTim: My hot take is that Pence is a solid, professional debater and Harris is overrated as a debater. She's really good at asking questions (in a hearing), but she didn't exactly cover herself in glory in the primaries. That said, she's also a professional and has probably prepped for this like crazy.

Pence may be good.  Probably is.  But even the best debater is limited by the material he or she has to work with.


Pence starts at the bottom of the ramp. He has a lot to cover with his boss getting sick and handling of the pandemic in general. He's in a very weak position going in.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

TWX: ...

I've been reading them since 2004.  Over the past several weeks I've been daily summing the heavily-D and the likely-D totals and Biden has been at or above 270 consistently without including any of the barely-D states at all.

Only one that really angers me is that senate race in one of the Carolinas where the challenger has apparently been thinking with the wrong head and the news just broke about it.


https://electoral-vote.com/evp2020/Pr​e​s/ec_graph-2020.html

The second set of charts does the summing for you. There definitely was a bump last week.

The senate race- yeah, idiot.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Diogenes: JerseyTim: My hot take is that Pence is a solid, professional debater and Harris is overrated as a debater. She's really good at asking questions (in a hearing), but she didn't exactly cover herself in glory in the primaries. That said, she's also a professional and has probably prepped for this like crazy.

Pence may be good.  Probably is.  But even the best debater is limited by the material he or she has to work with.

Pence starts at the bottom of the ramp. He has a lot to cover with his boss getting sick and handling of the pandemic in general. He's in a very weak position going in.


Totally.  I expect his dismissive head shake will be turned up to 11.  As will the weak and unsubstantiated poo pooing with "That's just not true."
 
Get Your Dick Out Of My Food [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
She's gonna send you back to mother
In a cardboard box
You better run
 
