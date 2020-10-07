 Skip to content
(I Heart Radio)   Mad dumper leaving bags full of the year 2020 scattered along the backroads of Oregon
    Historic Columbia River Highway, bags of human feces, Multnomah County, Oregon, Columbia River Gorge, Multnomah County Code Enforcement, Code enforcement officer Dave Thomas, Portland metropolitan area  
posted to Main » on 07 Oct 2020 at 3:30 AM



Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
" the bags are usually Wal-Mart or dollar store plastic bags which are typically dumped in the wee morning hours around the ass crack of dawn."

LOL...I love this article.
 
poodebunker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I shouldn't find this shenanigans funny, but the writer of the article made me laugh.
I wish more reporters used humor 😂😂🤪🤪
 
maddermaxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like someone's creating a disturbance.
 
Neondistraction [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't there DNA in poop?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maddermaxx: Sounds like someone's creating a disturbance.


Sounds to me like they've just found the new trucker's favorite spot.  Even money there are piss jugs aplenty to go with.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Neondistraction: Isn't there DNA in poop?


Sure, but that proves nothing either way about who did the illegal part.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some bags had kitty litter?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Signs point to another Arlo Guthrie hit!
 
Truthman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Flying toilet
 
Keeve [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Neondistraction: Isn't there DNA in poop?


Well, yeah butt who wants to sniff out that evidence?
 
Neondistraction [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Keeve: Neondistraction: Isn't there DNA in poop?

Well, yeah butt who wants to sniff out that evidence?


Some Germans?
 
DrWhy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It's an election year. There's just more of this stuff around. The overflow has to go somewhere.
 
sidailurch
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Is Wendy's involved somehow?
I thought Dave Thomas might be looking for new flavors.
DNA test the poop.
 
Vern [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So, instead of a Hershey highway they have buttsauce backroads?
 
