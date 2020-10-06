 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(France 24)   The rise and fall of the Golden Dawn   (france24.com) divider line
13
    More: Interesting, 1980, Lawyer, 1961, Prosecutor, 1975, 1962, 1971, 1966  
•       •       •

281 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Oct 2020 at 4:30 AM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Oh, that quote was 'Asian Dawn', nm.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh, that was 'Mythic Dawn", nm.
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I love Dawn Rae Chong!
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


"No relation"
 
Paddy [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Cool! I once read about them in Time Magazine.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Good I hope all far right partys have the same fate.
 
Paddy [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
http://www.diehardminute.com/episodes​/​minute-088-i-read-about-them-in-time-m​agazine/

There really are some hardcore fans out there!
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Oh, that was 'Mythic Dawn", nm.


Well I thought it was funny.

You gets a smiley face click from me.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

gopher321: Oh, that quote was 'Asian Dawn', nm.


Go with it.  Never admit failure.  Commit to the role.

In fact, starting arguments about it would have been so choice this am.
 
NEDM
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
GUILTY
 
Obryn
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Earthdawn, nm
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.