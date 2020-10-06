 Skip to content
(ABC Action News)   If you're going to bring 2 handguns and 2 boxes of ammo to your Christian school in your lunchbox, be sure to have another gun on you for when the teachers take your lunchbox away   (abcactionnews.com) divider line
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Three guns.

Boy, his parents are sure responsible gun owners.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He didn't bring enough for everybody.
 
Afro Wonderwagon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Could have been worse. Could have been 4 guns.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
But Florida is a stand  ground, idiotville?
Also what I'd a Zimmerman like scum tires to rape him/ I mean question him about imagined things
 
mcmnky
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
After the one gun and the other gun in his lunchbox, there was only one gun left.
 
NotTheBestDad
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I bet his dad is Florida Man
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size

I'm not goin' down for lack of shooting back...
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: [i.makeagif.com image 320x229]
I'm not goin' down for lack of shooting back...


Must see this movie.
Anyone know the title?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
But was he wearing a mask and were his hands clean?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Send lawyers, gum and shamelessness. Karen, get me out of this.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Mr. Shabooboo: [i.makeagif.com image 320x229]
I'm not goin' down for lack of shooting back...

Must see this movie.
Anyone know the title?


I'm Gonna Git You Sucka ?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: waxbeans: Mr. Shabooboo: [i.makeagif.com image 320x229]
I'm not goin' down for lack of shooting back...

Must see this movie.
Anyone know the title?

I'm Gonna Git You Sucka ?


Thanks. Just verified use SS of the title you provided and the word guns.
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Normally I'd go straight for the parents for story like this, but this happened at a christian school. Cops should round up all the priests in the parish and bring them all in for questioning. You bring one gun to school for show and tell. You bring three guns to school (and two boxes of ammo) when you mean business.
 
