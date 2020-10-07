 Skip to content
(WSBTV)   Governor Kemp (R-igged election) is building an 8 foot steel fence around the Georgia State Capitol. Nothing to see here, citizen, move along   (wsbtv.com) divider line
Shadowknight
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Man, all these Republicans are REALLY afraid of the people they were "elected" to govern. I wonder why that is?
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Shadowknight: Man, all these Republicans are REALLY afraid of the people they were "elected" to govern. I wonder why that is?


Because they're cowards. Next question?
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Huh. What I was going to post, followed by what I would have posted about it. Well done thread! Take a little bourbon money out of the petty cash.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

grumpfuff: Shadowknight: Man, all these Republicans are REALLY afraid of the people they were "elected" to govern. I wonder why that is?

Because they're cowards. Next question?


CHEATING cowards.
 
padraig
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Georgia needs a new battle of Athens
 
Unikitty [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Because of course he is.
 
Marcos P [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"the Governor's Mansion in Buckhead and Georgia State Patrol headquarters in southeast Atlanta"

Damn almost

