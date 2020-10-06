 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   Supreme Aunt nominee Amy Covid Barrett started out as a handmaid   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
    More: Obvious, Gender role, Person, The Handmaid's Tale, Margaret Atwood, Religion, website editions of a People of Praise magazine, Supreme court, Appellate court  
HypnozombieX
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Oh imagine the tale she could tell.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
i2.wp.comView Full Size
 
smunns
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If you can't tell the difference between a handmaid from a Dystopian novel (surely the tv show for subby, cuz books) and a handmaid from church your bound to have serious issues with reality recognition.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Boy, that woman becoming a Supreme Court nominee sure shows how the kind of conservative religious beliefs she holds demand that women stay naked in the kitchen having babies.

Read less The Handmaid's Tale and more The Gulag Archipelago if you want to understand the real risks of modern political trends.
 
jchic
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

smunns: If you can't tell the difference between a handmaid from a Dystopian novel (surely the tv show for subby, cuz books) and a handmaid from church your bound to have serious issues with reality recognition.


Pretty sure the churchies are the ones with the reality issue...
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
We could all tell some crazy stories from college.   Some guy took a dump in the stairwell at our dorm and smeared it all over the wall so cut her some slack.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Yes, she will vote to make abortion illegal, undo gay marriage, allow discrimination against lgbtq people and minimize their rights, she'll destroy what's left of affirmative action, allow corporations to rule, etc, etc.

But truthfully? The reason Trump is ramming her through is because she'll vote to overturn the election if he loses so he can remain in power.

In Trump's mind it's all about him. Always will be.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm sure glad we can't impose a religious test for public office, but it looks like somebody needs to remind the Democrats of that fact.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: Boy, that woman becoming a Supreme Court nominee sure shows how the kind of conservative religious beliefs she holds demand that women stay naked in the kitchen having babies.

Read less The Handmaid's Tale and more The Gulag Archipelago if you want to understand the real risks of modern political trends.


someone's been watching JP videos on youtube...


/me too
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The only news I want to hear concerning this woman is that the Senate was not able to confirm her seat before election day - or ever.  And I mean this for the sake of the entire country.

dpoisn.com
Oh, please, non-existent sky wizard, hear my prayer.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Wow the rats have really came out to defend the queen rat in this thread.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

HypnozombieX: Oh imagine the tale she could tell.


If you were listening, you might have heard her tell her tale.  Like the way her husband makes a point of asking her every morning what he can do to help her that day, even though the answer is usually "nothing".  Oh, what a repressive, patriarchal household that must be.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Oftrump.
 
great_tigers [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: [i2.wp.com image 451x274]


Her racism is ok because she was a democrat. Leave her alone.
 
8tReAsUrEz
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

jjorsett: I'm sure glad we can't impose a religious test for public office, but it looks like somebody needs to remind the Democrats of that fact.


OK... try running for office as a non-Christian Republican. Let's see how far you get.
 
Schroedinger's Glory Hole
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: [i2.wp.com image 451x274]


Black Muslim Fartbongo Obama has twice as many white mistresses (2) as Donkeybrained man Donald Trump has loads in his trashbag ho daughter
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

smed7: Dork Gently: Boy, that woman becoming a Supreme Court nominee sure shows how the kind of conservative religious beliefs she holds demand that women stay naked in the kitchen having babies.

Read less The Handmaid's Tale and more The Gulag Archipelago if you want to understand the real risks of modern political trends.

someone's been watching JP videos on youtube...


/me too


I have never watched a JP video, and had to guess who that probably is from Google search results.  I generally avoid YouTube, especially political content.  For most topics, watching video is a terrible waste of time, and makes one more susceptible to emotional manipulation by the presenter.
 
HeadbangerSmurf
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I don't think I've ever seen this many trolls, er, staunch defenders of whatever owns the libs, in my history on Fark.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So, creepy and evil like most right wingnuts. Yeah.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

HeadbangerSmurf: I don't think I've ever seen this many trolls, er, staunch defenders of whatever owns the libs, in my history on Fark.


They're all concentrated here because their specious circular arguments get shat all over in a nanosecond when they show their stupid, evil, amoral, trash-human, plague spreading asses in the pol tab.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: smed7: Dork Gently: Boy, that woman becoming a Supreme Court nominee sure shows how the kind of conservative religious beliefs she holds demand that women stay naked in the kitchen having babies.

Read less The Handmaid's Tale and more The Gulag Archipelago if you want to understand the real risks of modern political trends.

someone's been watching JP videos on youtube...


/me too

I have never watched a JP video, and had to guess who that probably is from Google search results.  I generally avoid YouTube, especially political content.  For most topics, watching video is a terrible waste of time, and makes one more susceptible to emotional manipulation by the presenter.


Trust me. You were manipulated a long long time ago.
 
vernonFL [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Every Sperm is Sacred - Monty Python's The Meaning of Life
Youtube fUspLVStPbk
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Karmik
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Amy "Coat Hanger" Barrett
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

jjorsett: I'm sure glad we can't impose a religious test for public office, but it looks like somebody needs to remind the Democrats of that fact.


How many Muslims have served on the SCOTUS?

We do have religious tests, we just don't talk about it.
 
way south
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

great_tigers: Zeb Hesselgresser: [i2.wp.com image 451x274]

Her racism is ok because she was a democrat. Leave her alone.


Her racism lead to one of the most ironic turns in political history.
They wanted to replace her when Obama was in office, but she refused (both because Obama was black and because they believed Hillary would win). As a consequence her arch nemesis gets to name her replacement, and he did so without hesitation.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Amy Coney Barrett has twice as many black children as the United States has had black presidents.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Wow.   Normally it's easy for me to pick which troll to respond to, because there aren't that many in a single thread.  But this is a veritable smorgasbord of idiocy here.  I'm finding it difficult to focus on a single target.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I think I've made up my mind that none are worthy of a response.
 
Eegah [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I don't care about her personal religious beliefs. I DO care that she has indicated, multiple times, that she will use her position to force her beliefs on others.
 
Heraclitus
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: [i2.wp.com image 451x274]


Blessed be the fruit....
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Cythraul: I think I've made up my mind that none are worthy of a response.


Just remind the admins that crap like this is why their begging for subscriptions rings hollow.

/got my month as a gift
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Roy Bean said something about the handmaiden of justice.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

UNC_Samurai: Cythraul: I think I've made up my mind that none are worthy of a response.

Just remind the admins that crap like this is why their begging for subscriptions rings hollow.

/got my month as a gift


I've ignored so many trolls that the difference between the article comment count and the number of comments I see is massive.

Apparently the orders came down from on high that this Supreme Court position MUST be stolen at all costs.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

jjorsett: I'm sure glad we can't impose a religious test for public office, but it looks like somebody needs to remind the Democrats of that fact.


STFU
 
Cythraul
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Jake Havechek: jjorsett: I'm sure glad we can't impose a religious test for public office, but it looks like somebody needs to remind the Democrats of that fact.

STFU


Don't.. take.. the bait.
 
