" Hey, I didn't self quarantine because I had to be at the gym in 22 minutes"
HomoHabilis [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The douche is strong with this one.
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Is Mac getting fat again?
Is Mac getting fat again?
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the good things to come out of corona was when my gym closed, I was able to get them to cancel my membership without having to go there. I was paying $120 a year and I never went, even to cancel.
 
silo123j [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude... 26 minutes...

\must not be a real farker
\\totally not hot
\\\3rd slashie sidles up to the bar, onion on belt.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yeah going to the gym is hard to do.


Yeah going to the gym is hard to do.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He looks like a parody of himself.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

22 minutes Canadian is 26 minutes American.

\must not be a real farker
\\totally not hot
\\\3rd slashie sidles up to the bar, onion on belt.


22 minutes Canadian is 26 minutes American.
 
slantsix
‘’ 1 hour ago  

silo123j: Dude... 26 minutes...

\must not be a real farker
\\totally not hot
\\\3rd slashie sidles up to the bar, onion on belt.


I could be mistaken but since he's Canadian, it was a reference to This Hour Has 22 Minutes, a Canadian tv show
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"back in the day, we didn't have to worry about evil viruses, we just all got in our BMW's and went to the gym. It was a much more simpler time."
 
eviljimbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 400x598]

"back in the day, we didn't have to worry about evil viruses, we just all got in our BMW's and went to the gym. It was a much more simpler time."


HAHAHAHAHA wasnt that beemer already more than a few years old in that pic? Seems like a million years ago, a much simpler time.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yes, a much simpler time, indeed. It almost seems like yesterday, almost.


Yes, a much simpler time, indeed. It almost seems like yesterday, almost.
 
Big_Thumb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every person who contravenes subsection 15(2) or section 66 is guilty of an offence and liable
(a) on conviction on indictment, to a fine of not more than $500,000 or to imprisonment for a term of not more than three years, or to both; or
(b) on summary conviction, to a fine of not more than $200,000 or to imprisonment for a term of not more than six months, or to both.

You don't want to screw around with the quarantine laws.

/not a law talking guy
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

which one?
[Fark user image 748x417]


which one?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Canada:  Where the cops still smile
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Kind of curious where he traveled from.
 
Pope Larry II [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I hope this douche canoe goes to prison for a while. He's been leading the whole anti-mask thing since March and had some ties to the yellow vests (the Canadian equivalent of the proud boys).

/He probably won't go to prison because his daddy is rich
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It's CANADA.

Wearing a mask would do you no good when your head detaches from your jaw when you talk.

bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I left the gym 26 minutes ago.

/For realz!
 
padraig
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

/He probably won't go to prison because his daddy is rich

Whaaaaaa ? Does it have anything to do with the Gilets Jaunes movement in France ? Because this one has nothing to do with far right movements.

/He probably won't go to prison because his daddy is rich


Whaaaaaa ? Does it have anything to do with the Gilets Jaunes movement in France ? Because this one has nothing to do with far right movements.
 
Gaylord Q. Tinkledink
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

padraig: Pope Larry II: I hope this douche canoe goes to prison for a while. He's been leading the whole anti-mask thing since March and had some ties to the yellow vests (the Canadian equivalent of the proud boys).

/He probably won't go to prison because his daddy is rich

Whaaaaaa ? Does it have anything to do with the Gilets Jaunes movement in France ? Because this one has nothing to do with far right movements.


Canada's alt-right co-opted the French Yellow vests. They're pretty pathetic and have pretty much died off everywhere in this country except Klanberta where they still rally every weekend in KKKalgary, and Deadmonton.
 
davynelson
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Sad that even in Canada we have people this stupid.  Not many, but still sad.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Which one are we talking about?
[Fark user image image 748x417]


Which one are we talking about?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

davynelson: Sad that even in Canada we have people this stupid.


