(CNN)   Picking about a dozen 1000-pound boxes of apples a day does not keep the doctors away   (cnn.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I don't see ice rushing in to check papers.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
images3.memedroid.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
images7.memedroid.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
And this is why I'm rinsing everything off with Everclear
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
No biggie. Those workers should recover in about three days, since I'm sure their health insurance covers helicopter rides to Walter Reed Medical Center, where the top doctors will treat them with experimental drugs and oxygen, all of which is covered and won't pay for anything out of pocket.

Yeah.
 
ChuckGandCrew
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
To be clear, Vermont has by far the lowest rate of, total cases, and current cases of covid.  I'm sure there will be "panic" when 5 people at ski resorts get it.  But for the most part Vermont is in good shape.  Of note, one of the first outbreaks was right on their boarder in Hanover NH at a Tuck school party. But both NH and Vermont responded well and have continued to do well because of the efforts MA has done.  Baker for president.
 
OccamsWhiskers [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I wish the headline were true, so I could offer the business expensive consulting services. I've already titled my final report: "Jesus Christ, 1000 Pounds Is Much Too Heavy For One Box"
 
Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

waxbeans: And this is why I'm rinsing everything off with Everclear


Rinsing or soaking? This being Fark, I would say your next safe apple will be out in a couple of days.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Champlain Orchards in Addison County had 27 workers test positive over the weekend, [...] The first positive case was discovered last week. It came toward the end of the migrant workers' quarantine period after arriving in the state in mid-September, and the person is believed to have become ill outside of Vermont, according to Dr. Levine.

Someone seems to be unclear on the concept of "quarantine".
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

waxbeans: And this is why I'm rinsing everything off with Everclear


Doesn't that burn?
 
soze [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ChuckGandCrew: To be clear, Vermont has by far the lowest rate of, total cases, and current cases of covid.  I'm sure there will be "panic" when 5 people at ski resorts get it.  But for the most part Vermont is in good shape.  Of note, one of the first outbreaks was right on their boarder in Hanover NH at a Tuck school party. But both NH and Vermont responded well and have continued to do well because of the efforts MA has done.  Baker for president.


No, that dipshiat is still a Republican machine politician and backing all of the Senate turds making pro-virus dreams come true.
 
soze [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

soze: ChuckGandCrew: To be clear, Vermont has by far the lowest rate of, total cases, and current cases of covid.  I'm sure there will be "panic" when 5 people at ski resorts get it.  But for the most part Vermont is in good shape.  Of note, one of the first outbreaks was right on their boarder in Hanover NH at a Tuck school party. But both NH and Vermont responded well and have continued to do well because of the efforts MA has done.  Baker for president.

No, that dipshiat is still a Republican machine politician and backing all of the Senate turds making pro-virus dreams come true.


That sentence was a trainwreck.

Charlie Baker = still a Republican fark
Charlie Baker = behaving well on COVID-19 because we have a stupid huge medical community here that knows where he lives in Framingham
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

soze: soze: ChuckGandCrew: To be clear, Vermont has by far the lowest rate of, total cases, and current cases of covid.  I'm sure there will be "panic" when 5 people at ski resorts get it.  But for the most part Vermont is in good shape.  Of note, one of the first outbreaks was right on their boarder in Hanover NH at a Tuck school party. But both NH and Vermont responded well and have continued to do well because of the efforts MA has done.  Baker for president.

No, that dipshiat is still a Republican machine politician and backing all of the Senate turds making pro-virus dreams come true.

That sentence was a trainwreck.

Charlie Baker = still a Republican fark
Charlie Baker = behaving well on COVID-19 because we have a stupid huge medical community here that knows where he lives in Framingham


It seemed clear enough to me.
 
