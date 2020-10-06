 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Kent Online)   Bloody teenagers these days, all the same, hanging out with their mates at all hours then leaping into canals without a moment's notice to save babies in strollers. Typical   (kentonline.co.uk) divider line
9
    More: Hero, Infant, Thought, Sixteen-year-old George Hibberd, George Harrison, Water, Mother, Roll, Hythe, Kent  
•       •       •

344 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Oct 2020 at 1:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
FTA: "The canal was my worst nightmare, I can't stand moss, algae, and fish, and rats. The water was freezing cold. But I had so much adrenaline I didn't even think about it, I took off my clothes and dived straight in."

Any excuse to get naked.
 
majestic
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Good for him. Too bad his whole family is fugly.
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Disappointed yet again.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
A man, a pram, a canal, Kent.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: FTA: "The canal was my worst nightmare, I can't stand moss, algae, and fish, and rats. The water was freezing cold. But I had so much adrenaline I didn't even think about it, I took off my clothes and dived straight in."

Any excuse to get naked.


Should I not have taken my pants off before posting?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar: A man, a pram, a canal, Kent.


Gypsy-tart. Man. Pram. Canal. Kent.
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I hate bloody teenagers.  Period.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
What a Kent...teenager.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This is US election season, subby. How does this relate?
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.